NAPCO Security Technologies to Showcase Next-Generation Cloud and 5G Solutions at ISC West 2026

Industry Leader Debuts Expanded StarLink® 5G Communicators, MVP® Cloud Access Platform Enhancements, and Exclusive ISC Pro Lounge Sponsorship

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), a leading designer and manufacturer of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion, commercial fire alarm, access control and locking applications, and a leading provider of school safety solutions, today announced its participation in ISC West 2026, the security industry's premier trade show. The event takes place March 25–27, 2026, at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

Visitors are invited to experience NAPCO's "all under one roof" security portfolio at Booth #12031 (located just inside the main entrance), a 2,500 sq. ft. showcase featuring the latest innovations designed to accelerate dealer adoption, drive high-margin Recurring Monthly Revenue (RMR), and expand business across the Company's four core brands: NAPCO Security, Alarm Lock, Continental Access, and Marks USA.

Key Highlights at ISC West 2026

StarLink® Next-Generation 5G Multi-Carrier Communicators

NAPCO will debut expanded StarLink Intrusion models featuring advanced 5G cellular technology and dynamic multi-carrier switching across Verizon®, AT&T®, and the newly added T-Mobile® networks, ensuring reliable nationwide alarm reporting. StarLink Fire® Tri-carrier commercial fire cellular/IP models, also to be exhibited, are coming soon. Designed to replace aging POTS (Plain Old Telephone Service) copper landlines and obsolete cellular networks, these universal communicators are compatible with virtually any alarm panel and provide a compelling upgrade opportunity for dealers, while generating high-margin, recurring service revenue.

With millions of alarm systems still dependent on disappearing copper landlines, NAPCO's StarLink serves as a critical bridge for commercial facilities to modernize their life-safety infrastructure while securing permanent RMR streams for NAPCO's dealer network.

MVP® (Most Value Platform®) — Cloud Access Ecosystem

NAPCO's flagship cloud ecosystem, MVP, represents the cornerstone of the Company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) strategy, expanded recently with new strong component offerings, and now sold in the distribution channel. With these additions, and also consolidating video and security system integration with access control into a single, scalable interface, MVP seamlessly replaces legacy systems with a streamlined, high-margin subscription model, serving as a primary driver for increasing Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and expanding NAPCO's footprint in enterprise, institutional, and small-business markets.

New enhancements debuting at ISC West include:

New NA-Series access control panels

Support for virtually all credential technologies, including mobile NFC smartphone wallet access

access New integrations with NAPCO Gemini security systems plus choice of several video VMS platforms for unified SPoG (Single Pane of Glass) management

Affordable per-door monthly service pricing with scalable remote management from anywhere, enabling dealers to expand into small-business markets, schools, campuses, and enterprises, while improving operational efficiency and long-term customer retention

New Cloud Access Opportunities for Locking Professionals

NAPCO will demonstrate MVP's cloud-managed access model tailored for locksmiths, many already familiar with the Company's Alarm Lock and Marks USA product lines. By adding simple app-based cloud services to installed or new locking hardware, including Trilogy Networx and new Marks Wireless Deadbolt Locks supporting Bluetooth and Prox/MIFARE credentials, locksmiths can effortlessly offer new MVP remote management services, creating recurring revenue streams while expanding hardware sales and establishing themselves as the long-term trusted resource for their customers' ongoing security needs.

MVP Featured in the Exclusive ISC Pro Lounge

NAPCO is the exclusive sponsor of the newly introduced ISC Pro Lounge, a premium show experience that sold out within weeks for several hundred ISC Pro VIPs. In the more than 2,000 sq. ft. lounge, NAPCO will feature video displays highlighting MVP and host two "Ask the Expert" interactive Tech Talks: "Security Industry Challenges" and "Top Tech Trends." NAPCO staff will be on hand to engage guests, answer questions, and distribute exclusive MVP giveaways, further cementing the company's role as a thought leader in the professional security channel.

"NAPCO continues to execute on our strategy of converting innovative hardware into sustained, high margin service revenue," said Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO Security Technologies. "By listening to the Voice of the Customer and continually inserting new technology into our proven platforms, we help our dealers, integrators, and locksmith partners stay ahead of evolving security challenges. The continued expansion of MVP and the evolution of our StarLink 5G communicators reflect our commitment to delivering solutions that grow our partners' businesses while strengthening NAPCO's high-margin recurring revenue base."

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; the growth of recurring service revenue and annual run rate; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for fire alarm products; and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Francis J. Okoniewski

Vice President, Investor Relations

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

800-645-9445 x 374

Mobile: 516-404-3597

[email protected]

SOURCE NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.