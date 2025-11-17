NAPCO to Showcase New Products at the International Security Conference & Exposition

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, and wireless communication services for intrusion, commercial fire alarm, access control and locking applications, as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions, today announced that it will be showcasing its latest innovations at the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC East 2025).

The event takes place November 19-20 at New York City's Jacob Javits Center, where NAPCO will be exhibiting at Booth 903. ISC East is the largest security trade show in the Northeast, bringing together thousands of industry professionals to explore new products and solutions. Building on nearly 6,000 attendees in 2024, this year's expo is expected to attract more than 7,000 participants.

"We are excited for ISC East, one of America's premier security trade shows," said Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO Security Technologies. "Our front-row booth at the main entrance will showcase cutting-edge security products poised to expand our recurring communication revenue, which is approaching $100 million annually."

At ISC, NAPCO will unveil a suite of advanced new products as part of its unified MVP ecosystem. As a vertically integrated security manufacturer, NAPCO offers a uniquely cohesive portfolio of access control panels, high-performance electronic locks, and credential readers, all designed to work seamlessly with its award-winning MVP Cloud Platform. Purpose-built for native integration, the MVP Cloud delivers scalable performance and supports a broad range of security applications across education, healthcare, commercial, and government settings.

These new solutions are tailored to meet rising market demand, while empowering NAPCO's extensive dealer network. By creating new hardware sales opportunities and enabling recurring monthly revenue (RMR) with every installed system, from curb to cloud, NAPCO delivers significant benefits for dealers, locksmiths, integrators, the Company, and shareholders.

NAPCO will also showcase new advances in its well-established StarLink® communications product line, including:

Two new TriCarrier Cellular StarLink Intrusion Communicators - providing a universal, easy migration path from legacy POTS lines, and joining the Company's popular Commercial Fire communicator in employing multi-SIM cellular communication technology.

The XK5 slimline keypad and 2R touchscreen, designed for both new installations and upgrades to the tens of thousands of existing Gemini 8–255 zone systems across North America. These upgrades give dealers straightforward, profitable migration paths while modernizing system interfaces for end users.

"These product launches reaffirm NAPCO's dual leadership in unified cloud-based access control and advanced communications technology," Soloway added. "We continue to deliver connected, scalable, and RMR-generating security solutions for the evolving needs of high-growth markets worldwide."

