NAPEO Board Names Casey Clark President and Chief Executive Officer

Oct. 11, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a comprehensive search process, the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) today announced that Casey Clark has been selected as the association's next president and CEO, effective December 5, 2023. Clark will succeed Pat Cleary, who previously announced his plans to step down at the end of the year.

"I am pleased to welcome Casey to the NAPEO team," said NAPEO Chair Steve Politis, chief executive officer of Alcott HR. "With his deep experience in Washington and the association industry, as well as his extensive background as a communication strategist, Casey is the clear choice to advance our industry's interests and tell our story."

"Casey's strong background in strategic communications and association leadership, along with his deep understanding of the world of advocacy in Washington, DC, will be key to NAPEO's success in the months and years ahead," said Chair of the Search Committee and NAPEO Immediate Past Chair Kristen Appleman, senior vice president/general manager of ADP TotalSource. "Importantly, Casey's appreciation for the culture and values that make NAPEO such an effective organization and a wonderful place to work were evident throughout the search process."

"It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to join this exceptional industry," said Clark. "I am looking forward to building on the strong foundation that Pat and the NAPEO team have built to advance the interests of PEOs and the PEO industry all across the country." 

"On behalf of the NAPEO Board of Directors, we would like to thank Pat Cleary for his visionary leadership and the incredible legacy he has established over the last twelve years," Appleman and Politis said. "His passion and commitment to advancing NAPEO's mission and his clear love for the industry have been instrumental to the industry growth and countless public policy milestones we have achieved during his tenure. We trust that our industry, our members, and the customers we serve will reap the benefits of these initiatives. We look forward to benefiting from Pat's wisdom and support until the end of the year and wish him all the best in his next chapter."

"I know Casey and am confident he has the right skill set and temperament for a long and happy tenure at NAPEO. He is taking over a great organization and a terrific team that is on course for long-term success and dedicated to advancing the interests of the PEO industry," said Cleary.

Clark currently serves as senior vice president of the American Gaming Association, the leading industry advocate for the $261 billion US casino gaming industry. Prior to joining AGA, Clark was Managing Director of FTI Consulting, a global management consultancy. 

Clark holds a bachelor's in communication management from the University of Dayton.

About NAPEO

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO Industry™. NAPEO's 250 PEO members provide payroll, benefits, workers' comp, regulatory compliance assistance, and other HR services to more than 173,000 small and mid-size businesses employing 4 million people. Our members account for more than 90 percent of the industry's $358 billion in revenue. An additional 250 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

