Naperville Pulmonary Rehab Care

Thrive's short-term pulmonary rehab program leverages technology, like the OmniFlow™, for improving pulmonary endurance and respiratory function.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation offers a robust short-term pulmonary rehab care program at two of its skilled nursing facilities located in Lisle and Aurora: Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Fox Valley.

OmniFlow helps Thrive guests improve pulmonary endurance and respiratory function.

Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Fox Valley's short-term pulmonary rehab program consists of clinical teams and technology for improving pulmonary endurance and respiratory function. Their teams of professionals have specialized skills and work closely together to develop and implement each patient's pulmonary rehab care plan. Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Fox Valley's clinical team members include in-house physical and occupational therapists, respiratory therapist, internal medicine physician, nurse practitioner, pulmonary nurse practitioner, registered nurse (RN), psychologist and registered dietitian.

Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Fox Valley's short-term pulmonary rehab care program treats patients facing pulmonary conditions such as COPD, asthma, emphysema, chronic Bronchitis, pneumonia, and post COVID-19 syndrome.

Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Fox Valley's short-term pulmonary rehab program also incorporates the latest in therapy technology like the OmniFlow™ and LiteGait©. OmniFlow, developed by Accelerated Care Plus, is a breathing therapy biofeedback system that conducts exercises using visual feedback in a virtual experience. In the following video, a Thrive rehab guest demonstrates the OmniFlow: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWpHZR9hWaE. The LiteGait is another therapy technology that helps patients with weight bearing restrictions maintain constant support while working on gait therapy exercises.

For more information on Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation and their short-term pulmonary rehab care program and skilled nursing facilities near Naperville—Thrive of Lisle and Thrive of Fox Valley—visit www.ThriveAhead.com.

