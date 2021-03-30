Naphthalene Market to Grow by 266.26 Thousand Tons During 2021-2025|2.10% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021|Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The naphthalene market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Naphthalene Market Participants:

C-Chem Co. Ltd.

C-Chem Co. Ltd. operates business through Carbon products and Chemicals. The company offers 95% naphthalene in phthalic anhydride and used in a wide range of fields including concrete water-reducing agents, dye intermediates.

China Steel Chemical Corp.

China Steel Chemical Corp. operates business through CSCC/CCSNM, EVER GLORY/CSCCC, and EWI/CSCM. The company offers FPN (FINE PURIFIED NAPHTHALENE) 99% used for the production of Beta Naphthol H-acid, dye intermediate, etc.

DEZA AS

DEZA AS operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers two types of naphthalene including Naphthalene technical 97% and Naphthalene refined 99%.

Naphthalene Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The naphthalene market is segmented as below:

Application

o Naphthalene Sulfonates

o Phthalic Anhydride

o Others

o APAC

o Europe

o North America

o MEA

o South America

The naphthalene market is driven by growing demand from the textile industry. In addition, high demand for naphthalene sulfonates in China are expected to trigger the naphthalene market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

