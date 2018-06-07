Napier ERA Opts For Adwerx Enterprise Listing Automation

Adwerx ads are automatically formatted for maximum efficiency and delivered to a pre-selected target audience based on location and other crucial lifestyle factors. Ads appear on social media channels as well as local and national news and entertainment websites that prospective buyers are already visiting.

"Napier ERA has been looking for an easy, streamlined way to put our clients' homes in front of consumers, rather than waiting for them to come to us. The Adwerx platform offers an ideal way to promote our listings and sales associates while providing our clients with daily updates regarding the web traffic viewing their home. It's a great value-added service for our clients," said Jim Napier, President of Napier ERA.

Founded in 1958, Napier ERA remains a family-owned business that is committed to family values and the betterment of the metro Richmond community. The company has expanded to four offices and 117 agents. Napier ERA ranks among the top real estate firms in Richmond and the top 15 companies in the ERA network. The company also has a fully-staffed relocation department with more than 38 years of relocation experience.

"Jim and his team at Napier ERA understand the value of online advertising to increase the visibility of their listings and deliver up-to-date reporting for clients, all without adding to their workload," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "We are excited to partner with Napier ERA and welcome them to the Automated Listing Advertising Program."

Adwerx provides listing ads for over 100,000 real estate agents, and the Automated Listing Advertising Program has seen over 1.4 billion ad impressions. Beyond the benefits of significantly increased listing and brand exposure, agents also benefit from a highly positive seller reaction to their marketing acumen. Sellers report a high level of satisfaction in seeing their properties marketed online. To learn more, please visit enterprise.adwerx.com.

About Napier ERA

Napier ERA is proud to offer top notch home buying, selling and relocation services for all of our clients. We have developed an edge against our competitors by offering well-developed, strategic programs that accelerate our clients, both buyers and sellers, to the top of the market. Whether you are moving across the street or across the county, we are here to help. We are available to serve you with all your real estate needs. You can reach Napier ERA by contacting our corporate office at 800-966-7669.

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

