NAPJITSU Launches Patent-Pending Energy Supplement Line to Awaken the Ninja Within

"Now more than ever, there is an 'all gas, no brakes' mass-mentality," said NAPJITSU Founder John Ferrari. "The solution isn't more caffeine; it is the right amount at the right time, and paired with rest. Ultimately the best energy comes from rest."

NAPJITSU is focused on bringing awareness to the benefits of napping and sustained energy. It is a secret weapon that has benefited the highest performers in sports, finance, gaming, tech and military service. Rest and naps have been studied and well-documented for years by NASA, the US Army, Hall of Fame athletes, neuroscientists and chemists alike; NAPJITSU builds on that foundation of research for modern times with patent-pending formulations to unlock sustained energy and focus.

The NAPJITSU team created their supplements for those who know what it feels like to be tired and busy. A consumer panel tested NAPJITSU's effectiveness versus a placebo and consuming coffee. Those who used NAPJITSU reported 56 percent improvement in energy, sharpness, focus and alertness. Furthermore, consumers reported NAPJITSU provided two times more energy than coffee.

"At our core, we are solving the energy problem. Everyone wants to be a high-performer in whatever they do," said NAPJITSU Chief Executive Officer Laura Brooks. "The problem is they're not conditioning their bodies to reach their peak. NAPJITSU puts people on the right path to optimized energy. We have a suite of products to keep you optimally energized. We're here to help you perform better when you need it."

A hormone called adenosine builds up in your brain every day, making you feel sluggish. Sleep breaks down adenosine, but with most American adults failing to get enough sleep, many people turn to caffeine to generate temporary huge spikes in energy. NAPJITSU's approach is more subtle, combining incremental time release caffeine along with proper rest, B-vitamins, mushrooms and other nootropics which results in not only sustained energy without peaks and crashes but also better cognitive performance.

The product line includes:

NAP ( $27.99 /10 count) – NAP is intended to "empower" your nap. Chew a mellowing mint and swallow energy capsules, then lay down for 30+ minutes. While you NAP, our dynamic, patent-pending formula supercharges your brain to unlock focus, energy & creativity. When the capsules dissolve, you awaken with next-level sharpness (no grogginess!) to power through the rest of your day.

( /10 count) – NAP is intended to "empower" your nap. Chew a mellowing mint and swallow energy capsules, then lay down for 30+ minutes. While you NAP, our dynamic, patent-pending formula supercharges your brain to unlock focus, energy & creativity. When the capsules dissolve, you awaken with next-level sharpness (no grogginess!) to power through the rest of your day. NOW ( $34.99 /14 count) – The patent-pending NAPJITSU NOW awakens strong and steady energy levels for 6+ hours with brain-sharpening nootropics and 150mg of time-released caffeine released in three doses. No jitters, no peak-and-crash, just sustained energy and focus, as if you've logged a few hours of sleep.

( /14 count) – The patent-pending NAPJITSU NOW awakens strong and steady energy levels for 6+ hours with brain-sharpening nootropics and 150mg of time-released caffeine released in three doses. No jitters, no peak-and-crash, just sustained energy and focus, as if you've logged a few hours of sleep. REST ( $29.99 /1 count) – A nootropic-rich, 30mL tincture for deep, regenerative sleep. REST helps you sleep deeper, giving you the benefits of restorative, overnight sleep in as little as 90 minutes without knockout ingredients like melatonin. Natural nootropics supercharge your brain while you rest so you wake feeling fresh, focused & sharp. It's sleep, amplified.

NAPJITSU is available for purchase on the NAPJITSU.com website and Amazon.com as well as online in China and will be launching nationwide with retailers in 2022. All products are 3rd Party Tested for Purity and Potency, Non-GMO, Allergen-Free and Gluten-Free and selected products will be NSF certified for competitive athletes.

HERO LIFESTYLE IMAGE

About NAPJITSU: NAPJITSU is a new, revolutionary energy supplement brand harnessing the power of sleep science and nootropics to unlock a more focused, more energized, and more intentional you. Visit www.napjitsu.com or you can follow NAPJITSU on Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE NAPJITSU

Related Links

http://www.napjitsu.com

