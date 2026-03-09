NapkinAds and TicketWhiz Partner to Bring Live Event Promotions to Bars and Restaurants Nationwide

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NapkinAds, the out-of-home advertising platform known for placing branded messaging on cocktail napkins in over 200,000 restaurants and bars globally, today announced a new partnership with TicketWhiz to help fans discover live events and compare ticket options through the distribution of millions of custom printed napkins and coasters nationwide.

Ticketwhiz Napkin Design

Through the collaboration, NapkinAds is producing and distributing branded cocktail napkins and drink coasters featuring TicketWhiz creative, QR codes, and promotional messaging designed to drive consumers directly to TicketWhiz's platform to discover and compare ticket options for concerts, sports, comedy shows, and other live experiences. The campaign places TicketWhiz messaging directly into high-engagement environments such as bars, lounges, and restaurants, where consumers are socializing and actively looking for entertainment options.

"TicketWhiz is a great partner for our platform because people often plan their next outing while they're already out," said Eric Porat, COO of NapkinAds. "By integrating TicketWhiz messaging onto napkins and coasters used in real world social settings, we're turning everyday moments at bars and restaurants into opportunities for consumers to discover live events happening near them."

The napkins and coasters feature scannable QR codes that allow consumers to instantly browse upcoming events and purchase tickets directly from their smartphones. When scanned, the QR codes direct users to TicketWhiz where they can quickly see available ticket options from multiple marketplaces in one place before deciding where to purchase.

"Our goal is to reach fans in the moments when they're most excited about going out and doing something fun," said a spokesperson for TicketWhiz. "Partnering with NapkinAds allows us to meet consumers exactly where those conversations are happening at bars, restaurants, and social gatherings."

NapkinAds works with brands across industries including entertainment, gaming, fintech, and consumer apps, placing millions of branded napkins and coasters in restaurants and bars worldwide. The platform combines traditional out-of-home advertising with QR-driven performance tracking, giving brands measurable insights into campaign engagement.

The campaign is expected to reach millions of consumers through a combination of napkin and coaster placements in key markets.

About NapkinAds

NapkinAds specializes in innovative advertising solutions that transform ordinary dining experiences into dynamic marketing platforms. With a reach spanning over 200,000 restaurants and bars, NapkinAds leverages its extensive network to deliver targeted messaging directly into the hands of consumers.

About TicketWhiz

TicketWhiz is a ticket comparison platform that helps fans discover live events and compare ticket listings across major marketplaces in one place. By aggregating ticket options for concerts, sports, theater, comedy shows, and other live experiences, TicketWhiz allows consumers to quickly explore available options and decide where to purchase with confidence

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE NapkinAds