J.D. Vance Inspired Crypto MagaVP Partners with NapkinAds to Distribute Millions of Branded Napkins Nationally

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGAVP, a leading politifi cryptocurrency project dedicated to promoting Vice President J.D. Vance and his impact on the MAGA/Trump campaign, has joined forces with NapkinAds, a leading nationwide provider of napkin advertising. This strategic partnership aims to significantly increase awareness of MAGAVP's mission and Vice President Vance's role in the upcoming election.

MagaVP Napkin Creative

Millions of MAGAVP branded napkins will be distributed by NapkinAds across the country, with a focus on venues surrounding the Republican National Convention (RNC) and the BTC Conference in Nashville, TN. This collaboration aims to leverage NapkinAds' vast reach to engage audiences and amplify MAGAVP's message in key locations.

"Our partnership with NapkinAds is a key step in increasing our national visibility," said Rob, Founder of MAGAVP. "By utilizing their innovative advertising platform, we are excited to connect with Americans from all walks of life and share Vice President J.D. Vance's vision and his contributions to the MAGA/Trump campaign."

NapkinAds' unique advertising approach combines creativity with widespread distribution, ensuring maximum exposure in high-traffic areas frequented by diverse demographics. This partnership will boost MAGAVP's outreach efforts, allowing supporters to stay informed and engaged with the campaign.

"We are thrilled to partner with MAGAVP in their mission to promote Vice President J.D. Vance and his dedication to MAGA principles," said John Zauner, Head of Partnerships at NapkinAds. "Our platform is uniquely positioned to enhance visibility and spark meaningful conversations about this important election."

Together, MAGAVP and NapkinAds aim to drive national conversation and promote informed civic engagement. They are committed to empowering voters with the knowledge needed to support Vice President J.D. Vance and his contributions to the MAGA/Trump campaign.

For more information, please visit https://www.NapkinAds.com.

Media Contact:

John Zauner

Head of Partnerships, NapkinAds

[email protected]

About MAGAVP:

MAGAVP is a cryptocurrency politifi project dedicated to supporting Vice President J.D. Vance and his contributions to the MAGA/Trump campaign. Using blockchain technology, MAGAVP aims to empower supporters and raise awareness nationwide.

About NapkinAds:

NapkinAds is a leading provider of napkin advertising, distributing millions of napkins across venues nationwide. With a focus on creativity and strategic placement, NapkinAds enhances brand visibility and fosters engagement in diverse communities.

SOURCE NapkinAds