Napkyn Analytics Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Napkyn Analytics announces it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Service Partner, advancing over a decade of experience in digital analytics to help enterprises and their agencies evolve their decision making and marketing capabilities with first party data.

As a long-time Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner, Napkyn applies its deep expertise in first party data capture, digital analysis and reporting, data governance, machine learning, and big data integration to the capabilities of Google Cloud. New service offerings now available to customers include advanced marketing analytics, real time data streaming, and automated data governance.

"For 11 years Napkyn Analytics has been partnering with enterprise marketing teams to shape how they use data to optimize customer acquisition, retention, and growth. Google Cloud gives Napkyn Analytics and our customers the enterprise caliber capabilities, scale, and security that is required to realize the full potential of the data-driven organization" – Jim Cain, CEO.

In today's increasingly privacy-sensitive world, enterprises and marketing agencies must shift their reliance away from second and third party data and toward first party data to compete. Napkyn's methodology is designed to help enterprises and their marketing agencies evolve their capabilities in first party data capture, integration, analysis, and governance using the integrated capabilities of the Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud.

As a Google Cloud Partner, Napkyn expands upon the capabilities of the Google Marketing Platform by bringing machine learning, real-time data processing, and big data integration and querying capabilities to digital marketing and enterprise data. This enables the development of more intelligent first party data sets that marketers use to deliver more relevant, responsive, and successful programmatic campaigns with higher ROI.

About Napkyn Analytics

Napkyn Analytics is a globally leading Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner and Google Cloud Service Partner. Their team of dedicated analytics, analysis, and client partner managers provides enterprise executives & digital marketing leaders with the data-driven intelligence they need to make superior business decisions. Napkyn focuses on working with companies in financial services, automotive, ecommerce, and telecommunications.

