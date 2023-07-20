Naples Firm Vernon Litigation Group Files Another FINRA Arbitration Involving Ameriprise Financial Broker Scott Roslonowski

NAPLES, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernon Litigation Group, based in Naples, Florida has filed another FINRA arbitration claim on behalf of Florida investors that have suffered losses due to unsuitable investment advice from Ameriprise Financial broker Scott Roslonowski in Indian Harbor, FL. The claim alleges that our clients were sold an illiquid, high-fee portfolio of variable annuities, universal life insurance, and non-traded REITs. Ameriprise and Roslonowski's alleged advice and actions also caused the client to suffer significant tax consequences. As a result, our clients missed out on market returns in a generational bull market. If you or someone you know was sold variable annuities, insurance products, or non-traded REITs by Scott Roslonowski, one of our securities attorneys will happily provide you with a free overview of any potential claims you may have.

securities arbitration and litigation claims For more information, visit our website at http://www.vernonlitigation.com/ or contact Vernon Litigation Group by phone at 1-877-649-5394 or by e-mail at [email protected] to speak with a representative of Vernon Litigation Group.

SOURCE Vernon Litigation Group