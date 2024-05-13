Naples Grande Beach Resort Appoints New General Manager

David Cesario brings over three decades of experience from top travel destinations across the United States to the iconic Naples resort

NAPLES, Fla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naples Grande Beach Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of David Cesario as General Manager.

In this position, he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the independent lifestyle resort and its 474 guest rooms. Customers, guests and associates will benefit from his innovative ideas and thoughtful opportunities to ensure that the resort's guest experiences are operating to the highest of standards.

Most recently, Cesario served as the Vice President and Opening General Manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort in Fort Myers Beach, where he oversaw the construction of the property, operational planning, budget development, and staff hiring. The resort was the first new construction on Fort Myers Beach in twenty years and successfully opened in December 2023.

Prior to joining Margaritaville Beach Resort, he enjoyed a 36 year career with Marriott International, serving multiple leadership positions in top travel destinations including Miami, Orlando, Boston and Detroit. Cesario's last Marriott position was as Hotel Manager at the Orlando World Center Marriott. During his time, Cesario oversaw an extensive renovation of the hotel, including the golf course, River Falls Water Park and ballroom expansion.

"To be joining the incredible Naples Grande Beach Resort team as General Manager is an honor, and having the opportunity to work in such a vibrant and buzzing destination like Naples has already been a significant source of inspiration," said Cesario. "I look forward to bringing my vast experience in resort operations, project management and property repositioning to the Naples Grande, continuing its great history of providing world class hospitality to its guests with enthusiasm and unwavering commitment to service."

About Naples Grande Beach Resort

The resort has 474 guest rooms including 29 gulf view suites and 50 Garden Villas plus more than 83,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Every tower guestroom features a private balcony with direct views of the Gulf. Guests of the hotel have access to seven on-site restaurants and bars, three heated outdoor pools, a full-service luxury spa, golf course, an 8,000-square-foot fitness center, business center and an award-winning tennis facility with 15 courts. The property is surrounded by 200 acres of a protected mangrove estuary intertwined with a system of bridges and elevated walking paths that afford access to three miles of beachfront on the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.naplesgrande.com .

About Pyramid Global Hospitality:

Pyramid Global Hospitality was formed by the 2021 merger of three hotel and resort management companies, creating the most owner-focused, experiential company in the industry and establishing a position as a best workplace. The organization's global portfolio spans more than 240 properties across the U.S., Caribbean and Europe. It maintains offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London. For more information, visit www.PyramidGlobal.com

