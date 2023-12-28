Naples Half Marathon & 5k Set for April 6: One of the Best Florida Half Marathons

News provided by

Elite Events

28 Dec, 2023, 14:45 ET

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to lace up your running shoes and join the vibrant community of runners at one of the top Florida Half Marathons, the Paradise Coast Naples Half Marathon & 5k Run by Elite Events. The event takes place at the picturesque North Collier Regional Park in Naples, Florida. This event promises participants not only a thrilling and scenic running experience but also the chance to immerse themselves in all that Naples, the "crown jewel" of Southwest Florida, has to offer.

Date: April 6, 2024
Location: North Collier Regional Park, Naples, Florida

A Scenic and Challenging Course Amidst Nature's Beauty
The Paradise Coast Half Marathon & 5k Run offers participants the opportunity to test their fitness on a course that winds through the stunning North Collier Regional Park. This nature-rich environment provides a backdrop of lush greenery, wildlife, and captivating scenery, making the run both challenging and visually rewarding.

Exclusive Race Benefits:

Finisher Medals: Each participant is awarded an exclusive and striking finisher medal, symbolizing their achievement.

Elite Events Tracker App: Stay connected with spectators as they track your progress using the Elite Events Tracker App.

Complimentary Finish Video & Photos: Capture the moment with free finish videos and photos provided for every participant.

Premium Race Shirts: Participants will receive high-quality race shirts, serving as a lasting memento of their unforgettable experience.

Explore the Best of Naples
Naples, renowned for its white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and charming downtown, serves as the perfect host for this exciting event. Runners will not only experience the thrill of the race but also have the chance to explore Naples' culinary delights, shopping treasures, and vibrant entertainment scene.

More Than a Run: A Weekend Getaway
The Paradise Coast Half Marathon & 5k Run isn't just about pushing your running limits; it's about creating lasting memories in one of the most beautiful places in the country. Sign up today and get ready for an unforgettable experience that combines the thrill of running with a fun-filled weekend in Naples, Florida.

"This event is a celebration of community, fitness, and the stunning beauty of Naples," said Jaeden Hamernik, Race Director. "We invite runners of all levels to join us for an exhilarating run and to immerse themselves in the charm and wonders of this 'crown jewel' of Southwest Florida."

Media Inquiries:
[email protected]

Blog Coverage:
https://gulfcoastrunners.com/2023/12/28/naples-paradise-coast-half-marathon-5k/
https://napleshalfmarathon.com/2023/12/28/paradise-coast-naples-half-marathon-5k-run/ 

SOURCE Elite Events

Also from this source

Top Florida Half Marathon: Sunrise Half Marathon & 5k Run in Picturesque Sunrise, Florida

Lace up your running shoes and join us for one of the top Florida Half Marathons, the Sunrise Half Marathon & 5k Run by Elite Events. The event is...

Fort Myers Half Marathon & 5k Run Unveils Spectacular Course Amidst the Serenity of Florida Gulf Coast University

Lace up your running shoes and get ready for an unparalleled athletic adventure at the Fort Myers Half Marathon & 5k Run by Elite Events, set against ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.