Naples' New Active Independent Living Community to Host a Grand Opening Event

NAPLES, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Village At Naples invites local seniors, families and the general public to attend a commemoration and grand opening event for its Active Independent Living community on Saturday, March 6, from noon until 3 p.m.

The new Active Independent Living Community at Discovery Village At Naples features state-of-the-art amenities and experience-focused lifestyle programs and offerings. The new Active Independent Living community at Discovery Village At Naples features a heated, outdoor pool with private cabanas.

The socially distanced ceremony will be held at the community, located at 8375 Sierra Meadows Boulevard in Naples, near the corner of Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard. Guests will be served chef-prepared appetizers and beverages and can take private or small-group guided tours of the brand-new Active Independent Living community.

Centered around a 120,000-square-foot Grande Clubhouse, the new Discovery Village At Naples offers multiple, casual and upscale dining options including a full-service bar and lounge and available private dining for families and special events. There's also Bailey's Bistro & Ice Cream Parlor and an alfresco dining patio.

Outside, residents enjoy a zero-entry heated pool with private cabanas, a putting and short-game practice area for golfers, and a fireplace perfect for nighttime gatherings. Amenities abound inside as well, with a luxurious and high-tech movie theater, professional beauty salon and spa with barbershop, and FitCamp®, a health-club-quality fitness experience that uses the latest in senior-specific exercise equipment and individualized workout plans and support from FitCamp® personal trainers.

"Guests are sure to be impressed by the beauty, newness and broad scope of our community and its amenities," said Anthony Alongi, Executive Director, Discovery Village At Naples. "But being here, I think they'll also experience firsthand the more customizable way of life, and the satisfaction and all-around value that result from it."

Discovery Village At Naples opened and welcomed its first residents in June 2020, albeit amidst lesser fanfare due to COVID-19. Nonetheless, the new-construction community is among Naples' newest and most innovative, even offering a proprietary resident program called FlexChoice, where a portion of residents' monthly rent becomes a credit which they're free to use for customized services and/or experiences (e.g., dining, entertainment, wellness, housekeeping, etc.) of their choosing all month long.

Discovery Village At Naples is the newest flagship community by locally owned and operated Discovery Senior Living, whose national, multi-brand portfolio includes more than 70 communities across 15 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of almost 12,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

Media Inquiries :

Christine Rockhold, Regional Marketing Manager

[email protected] | 239.301.5330

The New Active Independent Living Community at Discovery Village At Naples

The new Active Independent Living Community at Discovery Village At Naples features state-of-the-art amenities and experience-focused lifestyle programs and offerings.

Zero-Entry Outdoor Pool with Private Cabanas

The new Active Independent Living community at Discovery Village At Naples features a heated, outdoor pool with private cabanas.

