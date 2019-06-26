Naples' Newest Luxury Senior-Living Community is About to Meet Its First Residents

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Village At Naples has announced that the first pre-leasing opportunities for its state-of-the-art Active Independent Living community are now available. Early lessees will be named "Charter Members," and will take advantage of specially discounted pricing, first-choice apartment home selection, and a host of member-only perks.

Resort-Style Outdoor Zero-Entry Pool with Cabanas

The 175-apartment Independent Living community will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury residences, a stylish Grande Clubhouse featuring multiple indoor and al fresco dining options, a zero-entry resort-style pool with covered cabanas, an innovative FitCampSM Fitness Center with personalized training, plus a host of other luxurious amenities promising to deliver the ultimate maintenance-free senior lifestyle in the heart of Naples.

"We are supremely excited to bring to Southwest Florida this cutting-edge community, which will blend innovative, state-of-the-art features with a host of exclusive lifestyle programs to create a personalized, resident-focused experience that caters to discerning, active seniors," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living.

Other programs and amenities set to roll out at Discovery Village At Naples include a Discovery Silver Cinema Movie Theater, professional beauty salon and spa with barber shop and massage, and a revolutionary Flex-Choice spending program which affords residents the freedom to bundle personalized, a la carte services with their unique needs, lifestyle, and budget in mind.

Construction of Discovery Village At Naples' Active Independent Living community represents a $60 million capital investment and will create over 170 jobs during the construction of the 198,000-square-foot community. Completion of construction is expected by summer 2020.

Architectural Concepts, under the leadership of Bo Russ, designed the community, and Wegman Design Group principal, Lori Wegman, provided the creative and strategic interior design solutions.

The Henning Group is the general building construction management firm in charge of construction, with Key Bank the construction financing partner.

Discovery Village At Naples is located at 8375 Sierra Meadows Boulevard, close to Physician's Regional Medical Center and the Lely Resort property, one block from the intersection of Collier Blvd. and Rattlesnake Hammock Rd.

The preview gallery will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., and Sunday from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Please call to schedule an appointment or stop in to meet with a Senior Lifestyle Counselor and learn all about life at the beautiful community.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of more than 9,500 existing homes for seniors, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class resort-style communities. The corporate office is located at 27599 Riverview Center Blvd Suite 201, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. For more information, please visit www.DiscoverySeniorLiving.com.

