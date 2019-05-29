Naples Soap Co. Bath Bombs Go Nationwide with Dillard's Deal

"When Dillard's reached out to us to be a part of their new artisan-crafted beauty products within their cosmetics department, we were thrilled," said Deanna Wallin, founder and CEO of Naples Soap Company. "Customers are always telling us they wish they could buy our products closer to home. This partnership will substantially broaden our reach and provide an opportunity for people to experience our unique scents in person."

According to THE NPD Group, a market research company, natural skin care product sales were up 23 percent in 2018 and accounted for $1.6 billion in annual sales. Naples Soap Company is a niche' natural skin and hair care company. Products are handmade in the USA from the finest quality ingredients with a focus on using eco-friendly materials from sustainable resources. In addition, products are never tested on animals.

Dillard's Inc. ranks among the nation's largest fashion retailers. The Company focuses on delivering style, service and value to its shoppers by offering compelling apparel, cosmetics and home selections. Naples Soap Company bath bombs will be available in all Dillard's stores by the middle of June of 2019.

About Naples Soap Company

Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company operates 13 retail locations in Florida, an online store at NaplesSoap.com, and is sold through over 100 wholesale partners. For more information about Naples Soap Company or where to purchase company products, visit NaplesSoap.com.

