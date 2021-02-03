Naples Underground Introduces "Le Sorelle Bandiera" - The Hidden Neapolitan Gastronomical Gem

NAPLES, Italy, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Italy is known for being the epicenter of charm and magic where layers of historic beauty superimpose on each other to form a panorama of culture that is still alive and palpable today. More specifically there exists a special province in Italy which is known globally for its great feats in gastronomy.

Naples Underground Naples Underground

Zooming closer in on the map, it can be found near Piazza San Gaetano, the ancient agora of Neapolis, the point at which history converges, all within excavations under the nearby basilica of San Lorenzo Maggiore. The pizzeria Le Sorelle Bandiera is located right in the space of the ancient Roman theater - a convergence unlike any other!

It is here in the midst of all this cheer and historical wonder that lies Le Sorelle Bandiera, a pizzeria built into the body of the basilica of San Paolo Maggiore which still stands from the eighth century, on the remains of the temple of the Dioscuri. Even the positioning of the modern-day pizzeria marvel, places it in the centre of magical history, spectacular scenery and gastronomic practices that bring the meals of yesteryear into every bit of the present day.

Le Sorelle Bandiera is just one of the genius incarnations of speleologist Vincenzo Albertini, president of the Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) Association. Not only did he incorporate culinary heritage to honor the history of the landscape into the food, he took the time to furnish the restaurant in the undeniable artistic themes of eighteenth-century Naples.

On entry, it is clear that Vincenzo Albertini and the team at Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) created this unique pizzeria from their overwhelming wealth of knowledge of the history and culture of Naples, and chose to take it a step further by elevating the details with refined taste, paying special homage to the world upon which it stands, both literally and figuratively.

Beyond the world that you're now transported into, the pizza serves as the crowning ingredient, adding an additional layer of uniqueness to this entire experience. Albertini and his team went to great lengths to ensure that the pizza being served, came along with as much historical honesty as the ambiance. The pizza goes through extensive preparation, as the dough is left to leaven for 24 - 48 hours in special Neapolitan yellow tuff chambers, after which they are then cooked in ovens made of the same material. In addition to this one-of-a-kind environment in which the pizzas are prepared, further underground in some of the gardens, additional ingredients are also grown to supply an organic, flavor-packed culinary experience unlike any other.

La Sorelle Bandiera is located in via Cinquesanti 33 Naples and boasts of quite a spacious floor plan of over 300 square meters with seating for just around 200, making it the perfect pit stop to enjoy a true slice of Neapolitan life.

Media Contact:

Xoë Sazzle

+44 (0) 7570 82 0089

[email protected]

SOURCE Naples Underground