Naples Underground Positioned as Frontliner for Tiquets.com Award

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) founded and run by lead archaeologist Vincenzo Albertini, offers excursions to the most fascinating and evocative places in the belly of Italy. This year, they are positioned as the frontliner to win a Tiquets award. Tiquets.com is the premiere online booking platform for museums and attractions worldwide. Every year they recognize and celebrate specific venues across the world that during the year have been able to provide their visitors with unique and exceptional experiences. This award has become so prestigious that last year, they received a 60 million dollar grant from Airbnb. This year 2020, Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) goes up against two other Campania sites, vying for the award of Global Remarkable Venue. Also up for the award are the venues Herculaneum, and the Catacombs of San Gennaro.

The Global Remarkable Venue award is notably competitive as it celebrates museums and sites from Italy, France, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, the United States and Spain. Venues competing for this award will be judged based on three core criteria - providing visitors with the best experience, attracting the highest number tourists and finally, receiving the best reviews on the Tiqets.com platform.

This year, Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) is competing for the Best Museum Category, which specifically recognizes museums and art galleries. Luuc Elzinga, founder and president of Tiqets explains that the winners of these categories are decided based on 750,000 reviews by tourists, thereby endowing the award with such prestige. There are many other Italian venue candidates with high-level profiles, such as Herculaneum. Another of the chief contenders is the Peggy Guggenheim Museum in Venice. The winners of the different categories will receive a Tiqets trophy, a marketing package worth € 5,000 and a boosted promotion to the ten million Tiqets customers globally.

This year there are also two new categories of the prize which Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) will also be vying for. These awards will go to the site which has best employed creativity in their response to the Covid-19 crisis as well as to the best hidden-gem site which still provides their visitors with a superb experience, despite the challenges faced in 2020.

