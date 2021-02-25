Naples Underground Route Reopens Despite Covid-19

NAPLES, Italy, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While much of the world still remembers Italy as "ground zero" for the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, Italians have not responded passively in the least. Today, Italy has managed to get the pandemic under control and is moving on with life, in what will hopefully soon be a post-Covid world.

Many of the tourist, cultural heritage, and historical sites are reopening to the public, some even with minor upgrades and accommodations for pandemic regulations. One such site is Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) in Piazza San Gaetano, located in the historic center of Naples UNESCO heritage, which reopened its doors to visitors on January 17th, 2021.

Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) has been open for over 30 years in Naples and is located in via dei Tribunali on the Decumano Maggiore in Naples, a few steps from via San Gregorio Armeno. Internationally renowned, this site has re-opened for visits from Monday to Friday by following all safety regulations, while Saturday and Sunday, they will remain closed, in line with all other museums and places of culture in the city.

The Naples Underground Association, founded and run by lead speleologist Enzo Albertini, advises visitors to wear comfortable shoes and follow the instructions on the website. Narrow paths, such as tunnels, are now optional, to allow for safe physical distancing measures to be observed. Additionally, until the end of the pandemic period, the guided tours will be governed by an online booking system and the protocols reported on the website must be followed by visitors, such as temperature measurement, mask-wearing, hand sanitization, etc.

Here is all the information you need to visit Naples Underground while staying safe and healthy.

Hours of Operation: 10 AM - 6 PM

Location: Piazza San Gaetano, 68, 80138 Naples NA (on via dei Tribunali)

Ticket price: € 10 adults, € 8 students aged 11 to 24, € 6 children aged 5 to 10

Website: https://www.napolisotterranea.org/

Contact Numbers: 081 296944 - 081 0190933 - 334 3662841

