NAPM Announces Completion of Transition to iconectiv as Nation's New Local Number Portability Administrator

"This final acceptance marks the completion of one of the most significant upgrades ever made to our nation's telecommunications infrastructure," said NAPM co-chairs Teresa Patton and Tim Kagele. "We are deeply grateful for the collaborative efforts of the FCC, other policymakers, and the telecommunications community to make this transition a success, and we look forward to continuing our close collaboration with iconectiv as the nation's new local number portability administrator."

The FCC issued a press release today announcing the successful transition in which FCC Chairman Ajit Pai recognized the "work of all involved in this complex endeavor" that resulted in "a seamless and on-time transition for the communications industry, law enforcement and public safety communities, and most importantly, the American public."

"While the technological hurdles for this project were daunting, our employees and partners never lost sight of our ultimate goal to provide a modern, cost-effective, and secure number portability system for the American people," said Richard Jacowleff, President and CEO, iconectiv. "As originally intended, the ability to seamlessly take your phone number to new service providers or devices has increased consumer competition and choice since it was first mandated in the United States and we are proud to provide the foundation for that vital service going forward. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners at the FCC, NAPM, and across government and industry to build and manage the world's leading telecommunications infrastructure."

Timeline of key dates:

3/26/2015: FCC approves Telcordia Technologies, Inc. dba iconectiv serve as the next Local Number Portability Administrator (LNPA) for all Regions (FCC 15-35)

7/25/2016: FCC issues its final decision approving the recommendation of the North American Numbering Council iconectiv serve as the next LNPA (FCC 16-92)

3/5/2018: iconectiv announces successful transition of services providing telephone number identification and porting information to law enforcement, public safety agencies and businesses that must comply with the nation's Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA)

4/9/2018: iconectiv announces successful cutover of the Southeast Number Portability Administration Center (NPAC) Region

5/7/2018: iconectiv announces successful cutover of Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest NPAC Regions

5/21/2018: iconectiv announces successful cutover of Southwest, Western, and West Coast NPAC Regions

5/25/2018: Final acceptance date for iconectiv as LNPA

5/29/2018: NAPM announces iconectiv has completed transition to new LNPA

As LNPA, iconectiv will manage the nation's Number Portability Administration Center (NPAC), the world's largest system of databases of ported telephone numbers. The NPAC consists of seven different regional databases.

For more information, visit www.numberportability.com, call 844-820-8039 or email npac@iconectiv.numberportability.com.

About NAPM

The NAPM LLC was formed for the purpose of engaging in business activities related to the development and implementation of policies for number portability in the seven NPAC regions of the United States. The NAPM, LLC membership is currently made up of companies from a cross section of the industry with members from wireless, wireless, cable and VoIP providers. For more information visit https://www.napmllc.org/pages/Home.aspx.

About iconectiv

At iconectiv, we envision a world without boundaries, where the ability to access and exchange information is simple, secure and seamless. As the authoritative partner of the communications industry for more than 30 years, our market-leading solutions enable the interconnection of networks, devices, and applications for more than two billion people every day. Working closely with private, government and non-governmental organizations, iconectiv has intimate knowledge of the intricacies and complexities of creating, operating and securing the telecommunications infrastructure for service providers, governments and enterprises. iconectiv provides network and operations management, numbering, registry, messaging and fraud and identity solutions to more than 1,200 customers globally. A US-based company, Telcordia Technologies, does business as iconectiv. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com.

