Napoleon B. Rutledge Jr. elected to TDS Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is pleased to announce its Board of Directors has elected Napoleon B. Rutledge Jr. to the Board effective December 1, 2024. Mr. Rutledge will also serve on the TDS Audit Committee.

"Napoleon brings extensive financial expertise and broad business leadership experience to our Board of Directors, and his deep accounting and risk management knowledge and strategic business acumen will serve TDS well into the future," said Walter C.D. Carlson, TDS Board chair.

Napoleon B. Rutledge Jr.

Mr. Rutledge is the Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of McKesson Corporation, a global healthcare company. Prior to serving in his current role, Mr. Rutledge held several financial executive leadership positions with increasing responsibilities at Genuine Parts Company, a global service organization in the automotive and industrial parts industry. Mr. Rutledge began his career as a Certified Public Accountant at Ernst & Young LLP.

Mr. Rutledge graduated from Morehouse College with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides wireless, broadband, video and voice services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular and TDS Telecom. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,000 associates as of September 30, 2024.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

UScellular: www.uscellular.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.