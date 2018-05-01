Napoleon's Upgraded Mid-Size Grills Bring More Heat, Versatility

CRITTENDEN, Ky., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More burners, more BTUs, more cooking area, more backyard barbeques. Gourmet grill-maker Napoleon's new line of Rogue 525 gas grills offers the power and features of larger, premium-priced grills in a more affordable, maneuverable package.

Napoleon’s new Rogue 525 gas grill features five burners, 745 square inches of cooking area and 57,000 total BTUs.

The Rogue 525 collection is comprised of three models, including the top-of-the-line Rogue 525 with Infrared Side Burner with a premium Sizzle Zone burner that heats to a searing 1,800°F in 30 seconds. Featuring four main burners and the infrared side burner, it offers 745 square inches of cooking area and 57,000 total BTUs.

"Many couples and smaller families are looking for a grill big enough for entertaining a large group and with advanced features found in more expensive grills, yet that are affordable and suited for every day use," said Stephen Schroeter, senior vice-president of sales, marketing and administration for Napoleon. "Our new Rogue 525 perfectly pairs luxury with practicality."

The Rogue 525 line offers the high-quality stainless steel construction for which Napoleon is known, exclusive JETFIRE™ Ignition System to ensure each burner lights the first time, every time, easy-to-clean WAVE™ cooking grids, and dual level stainless steel sear plates that deliver even heat distribution across the entire grill surface.

Additional features include a built-in ACCU-PROBE™ Temperature Gauge that safely and instantly reads the internal grill temperature, and folding side shelves with integrated towel and utensil holders for added convenience.

Napoleon's Rogue 525 line of grills are available in natural gas or propane. Starting at MSRP $799, they are available at specialty retailers nationwide. For more information, including a dealer locater, visit NapoleonGrills.com.

About the Napoleon Group of Companies:

Napoleon is North America's largest privately owned manufacturer of quality gas, electric and wood fireplaces, gourmet gas and charcoal grills, outdoor living products and a complete line of heating and cooling equipment. The company with operations in Crittenden, Ky., and Barrie, Ont., began in 1976 when a small steel fabrication business launched by Wolfgang Schroeter started manufacturing steel railings. Since then, Napoleon's commitment to producing quality products combined with honest, reliable service has been the successful framework to the rapid growth of the company which now operates with 1.4 million square feet of manufacturing space, and employs more than 1,400 associates.

