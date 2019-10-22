Napoli Shkolnik PLLC and Team Obtain Landmark Opioid Settlement in Federal Opioid Litigation

This settlement, on behalf of our client Cuyahoga County, Ohio, as well as Summit County, Ohio, involves four out of five major defendants in the first opioid bellwether trial--- the big three pharmaceutical distributors, McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen Corp, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. The legal team looks forward to trying the case against the major pharmacy defendants, including Walgreen Boots Alliance, CVS, RiteAid, Walmart and other major pharmacies in the coming months.

Lead Trial Attorney for Cuyahoga County, Hunter J. Shkolnik, is appointed to the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee in the In Re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation (MDL 2804). "We are all committed to pursuing justice and achieving the best possible outcome for our clients," says Mr. Shkolnik.



The team of experienced attorneys and support staff at Napoli Shkolnik PLLC include Partners Shayna E. Sacks, Salvatore C. Badala and Joseph L. Ciaccio along with Paul Napoli, Associates Maria Fleming and Syreeta DeFrance-Poindexter, and Paralegal Chelsea Thompson.



Napoli Shkolnik attorneys are also leading efforts in the New York State Coordinated Opioid Litigation where Paul Napoli serves as Co-Lead Counsel by appointment from Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo. The next Opioid trial is scheduled to begin in New York Supreme Court Suffolk County on behalf of Nassau and Suffolk counties, in March, where the attention of the country in dealing with this public nuisance will then be the focus.



