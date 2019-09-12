Napoli Shkolnik PLLC Files Groundbreaking Class Action Lawsuit Against United Behavioral Health on Behalf of Providers

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Napoli Shkolnik PLLC filed a class action lawsuit today in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of the behavioral health treatment industry against United Behavioral Health (UBH). This case follows the Northern District of California's recent decision on behalf of patients in Wit v. United Behavioral Health which found that, for the past 8 years, UBH illegally denied mental health and addiction benefits to maximize profits and save costs with little regard for its members. This firm estimates that wrongly denied Provider claims during the class period could total as much as $9.3 billion dollars and impacts every mental health and substance abuse treatment Provider in the United States. Napoli Shkolnik is asking for reprocessing of all claims and punitive damages.

The three class representatives are mental health and addiction treatment facilities (Meridian Treatment Centers, Serenity Palms Treatment Center, and Harmony Hollywood Treatment Center) who were saddled with millions of dollars in unreimbursed care by United. This case seeks to expand the findings in Wit to providers, who bore most of the financial harm from wrongly denied claims, but who may not stand to benefit from the Wit case.

The case is Meridian Treatment Services, et al. v. United Behavioral Health, case number 19-cv-05721-JCS, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

If you are a behavioral healthcare provider and believe that UBH, or any other commercial insurance company, has wrongfully denied your claims, we encourage you to call us.

