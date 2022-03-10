NAPR appoints Steve Look as new President for 2022

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Look, founder and CEO of Paradigm Search Group, became President of the National Association of Physician Recruiters (NAPR) on Feb 18th, 2022. Look previously served as Vice-President of the physician recruiters' professional association, which offers resources, education, and networking opportunities for recruiters from all types of healthcare organizations including search firms, physician groups and hospitals.

"As a tenured NAPR member and Officer, I'm honored to lead the NAPR in 2022," Look said. "I look forward to continuing our current path of positive growth, and to help the Association plot a course for the coming years. Enhancing our member resources and increasing opportunities for engagement will be a focus for us this year," he added. Look brings more than 20 years of experience in physician recruitment and leadership to the executive leadership role at NAPR.

Impacting the Healthcare Recruiting Industry

The healthcare industry has experienced some of its most uniquely challenging years recently. Effective physician recruitment strategies and teams are more critical to success of healthcare organizations than ever before, according to Look.

"The NAPR continues to serve as the preeminent resource for Ethics, Networking, and Education for physician recruiters across the country. Our members enjoy credibility among peers and clients alike, as part of an association that models and governs business practices with the utmost integrity."

Making valuable connections with other experienced physician recruiters is another valuable aspect of NAPR membership. "Networking is also a huge benefit, as our members collaborate to share best practices, expand their network, and grow their businesses," Look explained. "Recruiters continually gain knowledge and strategies via NAPR's education platform, which includes numerous resources and tools including a monthly newsletter, webinar series, and an annual convention."

This year's annual NAPR convention took place from February 17-19th, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, NV. The convention is co-hosted by NALTO, the National Association for Locum Tenens, and brings together hundreds of recruiters from across the country each year.

About Paradigm Search Group (PSG):

PSG is a healthcare search firm established in 2021 by Steve Look, a tenured leader of the physician recruiting industry with more than 20 years of experience in recruiting and management. PSG serves healthcare organizations across the country from its headquarters in Dallas, TX. While extensively experienced with recruiting physicians and advanced practice clinicians among all specialties for any type of health system or medical practice, PSG offers particular expertise for private practice recruitment in surgical sub-specialties. For more information, visit www.ParadigmSearchGroup.com

About National Association of Physician Recruiters (NAPR):

NAPR is the national healthcare recruiting association for recruiters in all types of organizations—search firms, management companies, health care organizations, and Locum Tenens firms—throughout 30+ years as an industry leader. For more information visit www.NAPR.org

Media Contact:

Andrea Clement

[email protected]

678.779.7549

SOURCE Paradigm Search Group