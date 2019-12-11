Napster® And Super Hi-Fi Announce Partnership To Create Distinctive, Personalized Music Listening Experiences

"Napster serves many brands across various industries and we're always looking for ways to super serve our customers with custom solutions," said Bill Patrizio, president and chief executive officer, Rhapsody International, parent company of Napster. "Super Hi-Fi's compelling audio stitching technology enables us to do that in a whole new way, and we're excited to engage our mutual partners with our combined value propositions."

Napster's complete music and audio technology platform – "Powered by Napster" – makes it possible for companies to deploy world class streaming solutions more quickly and efficiently than other alternatives. It offers companies a suite of solutions, including music and media streaming and download infrastructure, applications, rights management, customer billing, royalty administration and business intelligence. Powered by Napster is available as both a branded and white label music solution.

"The streaming music market has become largely undifferentiated across music selection, pricing, features and access," said Zack Zalon, chief executive officer, Super Hi-Fi. "We're melding Napster's back-end music and audio platform with Super Hi-Fi's seamless front-end integration. The result is a service that allows digital music service providers and music-driven consumer brands to create highly compelling, personalized audio products with authentic and ownable voices that were previously unattainable."

Super Hi-Fi powers AI-based, individually customized listening experiences across streaming services, terrestrial and digital radio, and other music delivery services. Listeners benefit from distinctive and engaging audio experiences that allow them to enjoy music, news, weather and other relevant thematic programming in a fluid, precisely stitched flow. The company's platform uses advanced AI to source, produce, manage, deliver and seamlessly connect any type of audio content at scale and in real-time. This highly curated and flawlessly delivered listening experience is what gives brands a critical advantage in an increasingly commoditized market.

For more information about Powered by Napster, please visit http://www.napster.com .

For more information about Super Hi-Fi's IP and technology, please visit http://superhifi.com/ .

About Rhapsody International, Inc.

Rhapsody International is a pioneer in digital music and the leading provider of music streaming technologies and services for businesses. Rhapsody operates premium subscription service Napster in 34 countries and gives millions of consumers unlimited ad free access to music on any device-- online or offline. It also owns Powered by Napster, a complete music and audio platform service, that allows companies to quickly launch their own branded music and audio service. Rhapsody is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi uses artificial intelligence to improve the digital listening experience. Super Hi-Fi transforms gaps between songs into relevant and personalized content. The company's patented technology is capable of understanding the infinite nuances within music with the expertise of a human DJ to improve transitions between content and create better extensions of digital brands. The result is perfectly transitioned streams of music, podcasts, interviews, news, weather, advertisements, and other audio content. Based in Los Angeles, Super Hi-Fi works with digital brands such as Universal Music Group, The Associated Press, Peloton, and iHeartRadio.

Media Contact:

Laura Hernandez

JCUTLER media group

Laura@jcmg.com

SOURCE Super Hi-Fi

Related Links

http://superhifi.com

