NAR and AARP Announce Agreement to Educate Members on Community Livability

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Realtors® and AARP have teamed up to create a new relationship intended to better assist and engage older Americans.

The collaboration – announced Monday during the fully virtual 2020 Realtors® Conference & Expo – seeks to inform NAR members of the various community factors that best support people as they age. AARP Livability Index data will be integrated into the REALTORS Property Resource® website and mobile app.

"Understanding and better assisting older Americans in their real estate transactions has been a priority of NAR for some time, and partnering with AARP is a continuation of that focus," said Bob Goldberg, CEO of the nation's largest trade association. "Highlighting AARP's Livability Index to Realtors® through the REALTORS Property Resource® will provide valuable insight to our members while positioning them to better safeguard and advise home and property buyers."

The AARP Livability Index offers vital insight into various community factors that impact property owners of all ages, including transportation and health care. Realtors® will be able to access robust national data, broken down by ZIP code, and pass that information along to clients.

"One of our goals is to help people better understand their housing needs over a lifetime," said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. "Clearly, homebuyers and other movers can use more information to help them make choices that meet their needs.

"We want to address the barriers that prevent people from living in their desired communities as they age and I know this relationship with NAR will help us better accomplish that goal."

The NAR/AARP collaboration builds upon NAR's existing Seniors Real Estate Specialist® program. The SRES® designation is conferred to Realtors® who complete in-depth training in a wide variety of topics related to homebuyers and sellers over the age of 50.

"Realtors® are put through a rigorous course to earn their SRES designation and upon completion they're equipped with expertise on counseling senior clients through major financial and lifestyle transitions," said Goldberg. "This collaboration with AARP will take Realtors'® efforts in serving older Americans to the next level."

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor . This and other news releases are posted on the NAR Newsroom at www.nar.realtor/newsroom.

SOURCE National Association of Realtors