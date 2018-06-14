NAR and zipLogix™ Secure Multi-Year Deal for the NAR Transaction Management Benefit

The zipLogix™ platform enables every real estate professional to operate with speed, compliance and security. With the NAR Transaction Management Benefit, they can access digital forms (including state and local forms where available), manage transactions and securely store their information, all within one integrated workflow.

"After listening to our members, and engaging in many informative discussions surrounding their needs, we determined that continuing our partnership with zipLogix™ provides REALTORS® the state-of-the-art tools that can help them achieve their highest level of success," said NAR President Elizabeth Mendenhall.

Mendenhall added, "We are confident zipLogix™ will continue to lead the industry with the innovative developments in transaction management software that gives our members a distinct advantage in the marketplace."

The zipForm® Plus platform and associated services are available to all NAR members. NAR and zipLogix™ would also like to thank those members that have taken advantage of the benefit and helped develop our competitive technology solution. We encourage those who have yet to discover the significant value to login with their NAR credentials at the link below and give zipForm® Plus the serious consideration your business deserves.

"We want to thank the NAR leadership team and Board of Directors for recognizing our partnership and acting in the best interest of its members," said zipLogix™ CEO Scott Strong. "We appreciate and will put all of the feedback received leading up to the decision to re-select zipLogix™ to good use. We are dedicated to pursuing innovation that will help real estate professionals become increasingly successful at every step in the transaction."

To learn more, visit our NAR Transaction Management Benefit page. You can also access 24/7 training and support via our online training page and support page.

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by and owned by REALTOR® Associations, working to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions. zipLogix™ is also the provider of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit, available to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.





