NAR Applauds Administration's Actions to Increase Americans' Access to Affordable Housing

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Association of Realtors® President John Smaby issued the following statement this afternoon after President Trump signed an Executive Order intended to combat housing affordability concerns across much of the nation.

"For nearly four decades, U.S. household incomes have increased at a slower rate than home prices, a problem that was only made worse by the Great Recession," Smaby, a second generation Realtor® and broker at Edina Realty in Edina, Minnesota, said. "Today, despite historic economic growth and recovery, misguided regulations and gaps in new home constructions have stopped far too many Americans from purchasing a home.

"The National Association of Realtors® thanks President Trump for taking much-needed steps to address housing affordability in this country, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the White House to ensure the American Dream remains attainable for all those who seek to become homeowners."

Bonnie Roberts-Burke, 2014 President of the D.C. Association of Realtors®, was in attendance at the White House on Tuesday representing NAR. Roberts-Burke also served on NAR's Board of Directors from 2014 to 2018, where she worked to highlight the housing affordability crisis in our nation's capital.

