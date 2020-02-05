NAR Applauds Commitment to Qualified Opportunity Zones Program in State of the Union

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Association of Realtors® President Vince Malta responded to last night's State of the Union address after President Trump reiterated his support for the opportunity zones program and for bipartisan infrastructure reform. NAR also stressed its ongoing defense of the Department of Labor's Association Health Plans rule following the President's pledge to expand new health care options for American families.

"NAR has worked closely with the administration and Congress to ensure successful implementation of Qualified Opportunity Zones – and today that program is spurring valuable real estate development in countless underserved communities," said Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco. "Realtors® were pleased to hear the President reiterate this commitment, and we look forward to working with the administration in support of these and other bipartisan priorities – including infrastructure modernization.

"In addition, as legal fights surrounding the DOL's Association Health Plans rule continue, NAR maintains our commitment to defending all potential coverage options for independent contractors, small business owners and the 1.4 million Realtors® nationwide.

"Ultimately, there is no factor more important to American prosperity, health and stability than its housing market. While we push for numerous policy solutions in 2020, fostering a climate in which the U.S. housing market can continue to strengthen and thereby help further expand the economy will remain NAR's top priority."

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

SOURCE National Association of Realtors