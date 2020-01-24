NAR Commends White House Efforts to Spur Housing Construction, Protect Water Quality

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAR President Vince Malta issued the following statement after the Trump administration on Thursday unveiled its replacement of the Obama-era regulation known as "Waters of the U.S." At an event in Las Vegas, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works R.D. James said the new EPA rule will allow states to more efficiently manage local waterways while maintaining current environmental protections.

"As communities struggle with low inventory and a lack of affordable housing options, NAR has pushed for regulatory changes that will expedite permitting and spur construction throughout the U.S.," said Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco. "Realtors® commend the administration for striking an appropriate balance between prudent environmental protections and regulatory clarity, a move that does not reduce environmental protections of any waters but provides certainty to developers as the nation works to address our insufficient supply of housing."

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

SOURCE National Association of Realtors