NAR Continues to Grow Commercial Focus through Partnership with Brevitas

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued effort to provide enhanced commercial real estate information service for members, the National Association of Realtors® is announcing a partnership with industry leading technology platform, Brevitas. The partnership with Brevitas will offer Realtors® who work with commercial real estate opportunities to reach a wider audience in the commercial real estate marketplace.

Brevitas is a comprehensive commercial real estate sales platform built on collaboration, automation, and intuitive design. Brevitas offers a powerful algorithm to connect brokers with motivated, purchase-ready investors from their database.

"The partnership with Brevitas brings another leading and innovative program to NAR's technology toolkit. One of my initiatives as CEO was to create a dynamic, competitive real estate market that will help NAR advance our members-first mission for years to come. The Brevitas platform will help Realtors® grow their business in an industry of rapidly evolving technology and strong competition," said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg.

Brevitas collaboration with Realtors Property Resource® gives Realtors® an instant competitive edge while offering them a robust collection of property search and marketing tools. The partnership between RPR and Brevitas creates an easily navigated platform that will be invaluable to Realtors®.

"Brevitas is thrilled to be working with NAR to provide Realtors® with data driven, real-time insights into commercial listings and a custom suite of marketing services. This partnership will allow NAR members to source and close deals more effectively and efficiently to increase business and productivity," said Ardian Zagari, Co-Founder & CEO of Brevitas.

Supported by a collection of sales management and marketing tools, Brevitas streamlines all aspects of the sales process by allowing brokers and agents to manage leads, launch customizable marketing campaigns, network with qualified members, protect critical documents, obtain signatures, and now - secure financing.

Brevitas is a real estate marketplace founded in 2015 and based in San Francisco. They provide a tool for Realtors®, investors, and tenants that provides marketing efficiency, targeted engagement, and collaborative deal management. This turn-key marketing solution was built by a team with decades of industry experience. The platform is used by more than 45,000 commercial real estate professionals worldwide.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

