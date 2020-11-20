NAR Launches "First-Time Buyer" Streaming Video Series on ROKU

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Realtors® this week launched its new digital video series to over 40 million households on Roku, the No. 1 streaming TV platform in the U.S. In contrast with most real estate-themed programs, First-Time Buyer by the National Association of REALTORS® focuses on the relationship between Realtor® and homebuyer to provide viewers with a more genuine portrayal of the home buying process.

"First-Time Buyer provides an up-close look at real-life home buyers, telling stories about the critical role Realtors® play in every transaction from beginning to end," said NAR President Charlie Oppler, a Realtor® from Franklin Lakes, N.J., and the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty. "I'm proud of the creativity and ingenuity our team showed in the creation of this program, and I'm excited about the tremendous benefits it will deliver to our 1.4 million members."

First-Time Buyer's eight episodes were filmed across the Atlanta, Nashville and Phoenix metro areas. NAR partnered with Happy Street Entertainment on production, which began in February and, after delays on account of COVID-19, was completed in October with safety precautions in place.

"We're showing the Realtor® value in the homebuying experience," said Alicia Bailey, NAR's director of marketing strategy and head of production, who worked alongside Happy Street Entertainment in the program's development process. "It means something to have an individual who is guided by a code of ethics taking you through one of the most complex and important processes of your life, and that's especially critical to any first-time buyer."

In addition to streaming on Roku, each 15-minute episode is also available on YouTube, Facebook, and FirstTimeBuyer.realtor, which offers behind-the-scenes content and added resources about the homebuying process.

By focusing on many of the hiccups that occur while buying a home, this series underscores how Realtors® support their clients through any hurdle they may – and will – face throughout the process. "It's never as smooth as it appears on other shows," said Susan Welter, NAR's vice president of creative and content strategy.

First-Time Buyer is an extension of NAR's consumer advertising campaign, which has worked to highlight Realtors®' commitment to the association's Code of Ethics and the distinction it draws between Realtors® and other real estate agents. Third-party market research conducted earlier in 2020 showed that roughly 80% of viewers were more likely to use a Realtor® as a result of NAR's "That's Who We R" campaign.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

