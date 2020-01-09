NAR Leader Joins President Trump as Proposal to Modernize, Strengthen NEPA is Announced

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Association of Realtors® President Vince Malta on Thursday joined President Trump at the White House as the administration unveiled its proposal to reform the National Environmental Policy Act. As affordability issues continue to plague markets across the country, NAR has argued that reforms to scale back undue regulatory burdens while retaining strong environmental quality standards will help alleviate housing inventory constraints.

"The 1.4 million members of the National Association of Realtors® commend the White House for moving to modernize the National Environmental Policy Act," Malta said Thursday in Washington. "NAR has long advocated for common-sense reforms to promote infrastructure development and streamline review processes without compromising on critical environmental protections.

"Since NEPA was last updated nearly four decades ago, the housing industry has seen countless infrastructure modernization projects paralyzed by arbitrary delays and unreasonable cost increase," Malta continued.

The issue takes on particular importance as NAR members and the American public have intensified calls for comprehensive national infrastructure reform.

"The National Association of Realtors® is confident that the reforms announced today will remove the barriers standing in the way of infrastructure improvements that stimulate economic growth and create jobs," Malta continued. "We look forward to partnering with the White House as it works implement these changes in the most responsible and effective way possible."

