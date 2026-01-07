Nara Organics, German-Made Organic Infant Formula, Debuts Nationwide at Target in First Retail Launch

The only American whole milk formula with no skim can now be purchased in more than 1,800 Target stores and online at Target.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nara Organics announced its first-ever retail launch, bringing its award-winning organic whole milk infant formula to Target stores nationwide and online. Launched in July 2025, Nara is the first and only FDA-registered, USDA-certified organic whole milk formula using no skim milk, that meets both U.S. and EU food safety standards, some of the strictest in the world. This retail partnership marks the next step in a seven-year journey to make a safe, high-quality, German-made infant formula widely available in the U.S.

Founded in 2019 by Esther Hallam to create a formula she felt confident feeding her own daughter, Nara was developed by a team of scientists, pediatricians, and nutritionists to provide a clean, organic alternative to standard formulas – without skim milk, and free from palm oil, soy, corn syrup, maltodextrin, and GMOs. Over seven years, Nara Organics followed a meticulously rigorous path to launch: developing its patent-pending formulation, sourcing the highest-quality ingredients, conducting a first-of-its-kind nationwide double-blinded clinical trial and completing the full, end-to-end FDA registration process. Nara manufactures its unique formulation in a state-of-the-art facility in Germany. Today, Nara delivers European expertise in infant formula manufacturing, exceptional nutrition, and rigorous safety standards in every batch.

"Searching for a safe, high-quality formula for my own baby was challenging, and that experience shaped every decision we've made at Nara," said Esther Hallam, CEO and Founder of Nara Organics. "Over the past seven years, we developed a patent-pending formula with the highest milk fat of any formula in the U.S. Launching Nara at Target gives families access to the first and only USDA Organic whole milk formula that has been clinically studied, a breakthrough that hasn't been available in American stores until now."

What Makes Nara Organics Different?

Meets EU and U.S. Food Safety Standards: Developed in the U.S. and manufactured in Germany, Nara Organics adheres to stricter-than-required U.S. and EU food safety standards so that customers get the best of all worlds when it comes to safety.

Whole Milk, No Skim: Nara has the most milk fat of any formula in the U.S. and is also the only organic whole milk formula in the U.S. that has been clinically studied. Unlike many "whole milk" formulas that also use skim milk, Nara Organics is the only formula to use only whole milk, never skim.

The Power of MFGM, Prebiotics and DHA/ARA: EU-required levels of DHA and naturally occurring MFGM for brain and neural development, and organic prebiotics for gut health and immunity, the formula is designed to support babies in their crucial first year.

FDA-Registered & Clinically Tested: Nara Organics meets all FDA requirements for infant formula and underwent the rigorous process to be FDA-registered. It is also the only organic whole milk formula in the U.S that has been clinically studied. Nara successfully completed a first-of-its-kind, large-scale, nation-wide, double-blinded clinical trial with infants to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

Uncompromising Safety & Purity: Awarded the Clean Label Purity Award and Pesticide-free Award, Nara Organics is rigorously tested by independent ISO-accredited U.S. and European labs to ensure it's free from hundreds of chemicals of concern, including heavy metals like lead and arsenic.

Multi-Layer Preventive Screening Program: Nara has tested every batch of formula for sulfite-reducing clostridia (SRC) and C. perfringens since day one. This screening is integrated across ingredient qualification, environmental monitoring, process control, and finished product testing to identify and prevent contamination from spore-forming bacteria — like those related to botulism.

Independently Owned & Created: Many formula brands in the U.S. — no matter their brand label — are made by one of three big manufacturers. Unlike some other formula brands that are private labels in disguise, Nara Organics developed its own unique formula and performed its own clinical study. Nothing else like Nara exists today.

Since launching, Nara's infant formula has been purchased in all fifty U.S. states, and the presence in Target will further expand this reach.

While Nara's formula provides excellent nutrition for babies, the brand is also dedicated to helping parents feel supported throughout their feeding journey. Whether through the Nara Baby app—used by over 1 million new parents to track feedings, sleep, and diaper changes —or through the Nara community where parents can connect, share stories, and seek advice, Nara is here to make the journey smoother and brighter.

Nara is now available for purchase at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com starting at $44.99. For more information visit nara.com and follow along on Instagram at @narababy.

About Nara Organics

Nara Organics is a pioneering parenting brand redefining infant nutrition and supporting families through every stage of early parenthood. Founded by Esther Hallam in 2019, Nara first launched the Nara Baby + Pregnancy app, now used by more than one million parents to track sleep, feeding, schedules, and milestones. In 2025, Nara introduced the first and only USDA-certified organic whole milk infant formula with no skim milk – a Clean Label certified formula made with nutrient-dense whole milk and organic ingredients to support healthy growth. Designed with whole milk fat with naturally occurring MFGM and DHA and ARA to help support brain and eye development, and prebiotics for gut health and immunity, the formula contains no palm oil, soy, corn syrup, GMOs, artificial sweeteners, or gluten. Manufactured in Germany to the highest U.S. and EU food safety standards, Nara's formula is FDA-registered and every batch undergoes rigorous safety and quality testing.

