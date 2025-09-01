Narada the Future of Data Centers with High-Performance Backup Solutions

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 30 years of experience in the energy sector, Narada has built strong capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, and application.

In China, Narada has formed long-term partnerships with leading enterprises such as China Mobile, China Telecom, GDS, ByteDance, and Alibaba. Internationally, Narada stands out as the one of non-local battery brand selected by the top five U.S. data centers, and has successfully expanded into premium markets across Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The company has successfully developed a complete series of high-voltage lithium battery products, covering 6C/5C/2C/1C discharge rates, to meet the demands of high-end power application scenarios such as data centers.

Narada's high-voltage lithium battery systems are designed to cover data center backup needs from 10 minutes to 2 hours. These systems offer key advantages such as compact footprint, intelligent management, and minimal maintenance. In recent years, they have been deployed at scale in large data centers opera ted by customers including GDS in China and KT in South Korea.

The HRL series of high-power lead-acid batteries, specially designed by Narada for data centers, feature a design life of 15 years and strong high-rate discharge capability. These batteries are ideal for critical backup scenarios lasting less than 15 minutes, meeting the demands for high reliability and high-density deployment.

Real-world application cases have shown that, compared to traditional lead-acid batteries, the HRL series delivers significant improvements in overall performance and system integration efficiency: a 35% increase in power output, 30% reduction in footprint, 10% lower load-bearing requirements, 37.5% reduction in carbon emissions, and a 15% reduction in initial cost—providing users with superior economic benefits.

Narada will deepen strategic cooperation with leading data centers globally, and seize growth opportunities in emerging digital markets.

