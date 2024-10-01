NARCIS REBOLLO APPOINTED CEO & PRESIDENT, GLOBAL TALENT SERVICES

Leading Latin Artist Services Agency Now Standalone Global Division, Independent of Local Labels

MADRID, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Global Talent Services (GTS), the leading Latin artist services agency today announced the appointment of Narcís Rebollo as GTS' CEO & President, effective immediately. GTS becomes a standalone company, with its management and operation now managed independent of UMG's local music labels.

Narcis Rebollo / Universal Music Group / GTS

In this newly created role, Rebollo takes GTS' helm, overseeing its global operations and divisions in the U.S., Latin America, Spain, and Portugal. Based in Madrid, he will report to Jesús López, Chairman/CEO, Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula. Further details of leadership appointments within Universal Music Iberian Peninsula will follow shortly.

Conceived by López, Global Talent Services was launched in 2007, and since then has evolved to become the world's leading Latin full-service artist services agency, focused on management, booking, promotion, and brand partnerships, with offices in eight countries, driving global success for its artist clients and more than tripling its business over the last ten years.

Rebollo has served as President, Universal Music Iberian Peninsula since 2015, responsible for UMG's recorded music and GTS operations in Spain and Portugal. Under his leadership, the company has successfully expanded to include (booking and promoting) concerts, tours, festivals, live events and commercial audio-visual entertainment. GTS clients include top Latin artists David Bisbal, David Bustamante, Pablo López, Morat, Lola Indigo, Aitana, Camila Fernández, Ela Taubert, Joaquina, Lauana Prado, Felipe Araujo and Leo Santana, among others.

Rebollo began his career in his native Barcelona at independent music company Divucsa. He subsequently moved to BMG where he was responsible for marketing and promotion in the Catalonia region before being appointed managing director of independent EDM label Max Music in 1995. He was founding partner and Vice President of independent music company Vale Music, focused on EDM music, as well as acclaimed TV formats such as Operación Triunfo. After joining Universal Music Spain in 2006 following its acquisition of Vale Music, he was promoted through different areas of the business, holding the position of Director of New Business and GTS, as well as Managing Director, before being appointed to his most recent role as President of Universal Music Iberian Peninsula.

Rebollo holds a master's degree in Business Administration from the Instituto Superior de Marketing (ISM) in Barcelona.

In making the announcement, Jesús López said: "Narcís is one of the most experienced executives in Latin music. His vision of the evolution of the business and the expansion of Latin music around the world in recent years, has led him to create a very successful team in Spain and Portugal in the areas of management, booking, promotion and brands. GTS was born with the purpose of being a full-service agency for artists, and the time has come for it to become an independent business unit within UMG. Narcís is without a doubt, the perfect leader to undertake the growth of GTS globally, and I would like to thank Narcís and his team for their great contribution to our music division in the Iberian Peninsula and wish him much success in his new role."

Narcís Rebollo commented: "It is a great challenge, responsibility and an honor for me to lead GTS globally, as we begin this next chapter in its history. Throughout my career I have always been motivated by a connection with artists as the driving force behind our work. Today more than ever, our artists need strategic support from a company that is both fully focused on management, but with the ability to deliver global services and support. With the explosion of interest and influence of live music, and music driving social engagement and conversation more than ever, I strongly believe that GTS is perfectly positioned to provide the best support for Latin artists around the world. I would like to thank Jesús López for this opportunity, and my entire team at Universal Music Spain and Portugal for sharing these exciting years alongside me as the company grew and evolved. I am convinced that they will continue achieving great success in the future."

