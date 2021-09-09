"Narco Sub" - U.S. Military Veterans Make Entertainment Business Waves in Florida

Patriot Day eve, September 10, 2021 Deepwater Productions and U.S. Army veteran Mr. Marcus T. Bovee II, CEO of VetFlicks will bring new film content to the big screens. The problem is that theatres have been denied new films by Studios for the past year, and now these business owners will honor their exhibition family relationships with independent film distributor, Impact Releasing, by screening "Narco Sub" for live audiences in Central Florida, USA.

Integrity and levels of high character are always in style, in business and with personal relationships, so when things got tough in the external environment the team at Deepwater did not lay down to die. They knew an audience was starving for new content, and they are serving this community. There is a raw story here about resilience, true grit and doing whatever it takes to connect with the right people.

An unexpected opportunity was created since the pandemic, and CinemaCon is where "Narco Sub" moved in to gain rapid business growth. What this team has accomplished is the glimmer of hope and inspiration that the indie film community needs right now.

USMC veteran, Oscar Garcia of Magnitude Visuals has been an integral part of developing the entertainment business strategy with Impact Releasing/VetFlicks. They are doing it with smiles and standing their ground in uncertain times.



Written by:



George Ohan

Fulton Film Company

U.S. Army veteran

Deepwater Productions is a boutique producer of independent feature-length films. Based in Houston amidst a robust independent film following, Deepwater Productions takes pride in being one of the few such companies in the Nation's 4th largest city.



