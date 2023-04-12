Narcolepsy drugs market size to increase by USD 1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026: Alkermes Public Ltd. Co. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The narcolepsy drugs market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 9.1%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising number of product launches and clinical trials, the increasing incidence of narcolepsy in adults, and the growing number of studies to understand the cause and treatment of narcolepsy. Charts & data tables about the market and forecast period (2022-2026) have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market 2022-2026

Vendor analysis: Vendor offerings -

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alkermes Public Ltd. Co., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, Axsome Therapeutics Inc., BIOPROJET, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Don Valley Pharma, Graymark Healthcare Inc., Jabs Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Luckys Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Midas Pharma GmbH, Orbion Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Somacare, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and XWPharma Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alkermes Public Ltd. Co. - The company offers narcolepsy drugs such as ALKS 2680 tablets.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - The company offers narcolepsy drugs such as FT218 tablets.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. - The company offers narcolepsy drugs such as Sunosi tablets.

BIOPROJET - The company offers narcolepsy drugs such as Wakix, which is a histamine H3 receptor antagonist.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - The company offers narcolepsy drugs such as Xywav tablets.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

The narcolepsy drugs market is segmented by type (narcolepsy with cataplexy, narcolepsy without cataplexy, and secondary narcolepsy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Based on type, the narcolepsy with cataplexy segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Narcolepsy with cataplexy generally starts during a patient's teenage or young adulthood period and continues throughout the lifetime. According to pathophysiological studies, the early loss of neurons in the hypothalamus is one of the main causes of this disease. To treat the disease, stimulant drugs are prescribed to suppress daytime sleepiness, and antidepressants are prescribed for cataplexy. Gamma-hydroxybutyrate is used to treat both symptoms. Therefore, the rising number of cases of narcolepsy with cataplexy will boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the narcolepsy drugs market growth in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. Factors such as the high per capita pharmaceutical expenditure will drive the narcolepsy drugs market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key drivers:

Rising number of product launches and clinical trials

Increasing incidence of narcolepsy in adults

Growing number of studies to understand the cause and treatment of narcolepsy

The rising number of narcolepsy cases has encouraged vendors to launch new drugs to meet the demand. For instance, in July 2020, Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that it had received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Xywav, which is an oral solution that treats cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients aged seven and above. In 2021, Avadel Pharmaceuticals's new drug application (NDA) for an investigational agent, FT218, was accepted by the FDA for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy among adults with narcolepsy. In 2021, a researcher at Stanford University illustrated a Phase 3 study, according to which an extended-release version of sodium oxybate reduces daytime sleepiness and improves muscle weakness among narcolepsy patients. These factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major trends:

Advancement in narcolepsy treatment

Increasing demand for non-pharmacological therapies

Combination treatments for narcolepsy

Narcolepsy symptoms are different in each patient. Hence, treatments must be customized, depending on symptoms, body types, and other factors. Narcolepsy can be treated with medication and lifestyle changes. Currently, the available treatments improve the symptoms that negatively impact the quality of life of patients. The treatments work in different ways. For instance, drugs that promote stimulants and wakefulness, such as Provigil (modafinil) and Nuvigil (armodafinil) Xyrem (sodium oxybate), and Effexor (venlafaxine), reduce the periodic occurrence of cataplexy attacks. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges:

Lack of awareness

Stringent regulations

Lack of proper diagnosis and management of narcolepsy

The symptoms of narcolepsy are often confused with many psychiatric and neurologic disorders due to a lack of awareness. As a result, doctors may prescribe antiepileptics and psychotropics, which can adversely impact the health of patients. Only 9% of primary care physicians (PCPs) and 42% of sleep specialists admitted that they were comfortable diagnosing the disorder. Moreover, most narcolepsy patients are undiagnosed, as the symptoms are misinterpreted. Therefore, low awareness about narcolepsy will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this narcolepsy drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the narcolepsy drugs market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the narcolepsy drugs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the narcolepsy drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of narcolepsy drugs market vendors

Narcolepsy Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 8.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alkermes Public Ltd. Co., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, Axsome Therapeutics Inc., BIOPROJET, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Don Valley Pharma, Graymark Healthcare Inc., Jabs Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Luckys Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Midas Pharma GmbH, Orbion Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Somacare, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and XWPharma Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

