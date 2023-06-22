Narcolepsy Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment Report 2023: Current Pipeline Consists of Only 26 Pharmaceuticals Spanning all Stages of Development

The "Narcolepsy Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Narcolepsy therapeutics.

There will be more than 900,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of narcolepsy in 2023 in the 16 countries covered in the analyst's epidemiology forecast.

The majority of marketed drugs for the treatment of narcolepsy are transport inhibitors and receptor agonists. The narcolepsy pipeline consists of only 26 pharmaceuticals spanning all stages of development. Commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in narcolepsy, with the US emerging as the key country for conducting Phase III trials in narcolepsy.

Globally, deals involving licensing agreements were the most common type of deals involving companies developing narcolepsy assets.

Components of the report include:

  • Disease Landscape
  • Disease Overview
  • Epidemiology Overview
  • Treatment Overview
  • Marketed Products Assessment
  • Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
  • Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
  • Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment
  • Annual Therapy Cost
  • Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement
  • Pipeline Assessment
  • Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
  • Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
  • Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs
  • Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval
  • Clinical Trials Assessment
  • Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status
  • Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis
  • Deals Landscape
  • Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region
  • Overview of Recent Deals
  • Commercial Assessment
  • Key Market Players
  • Future Market Catalysts

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface
1.1 Contents
1.2 Report Scope
1.3 List of Tables and Figures
1.4 Abbreviations

2 Key Findings

3 Disease Landscape
3.1 Disease Overview
3.2 Epidemiology Overview
3.3 Treatment Overview

4 Marketed Drugs Assessment
4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs
4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action
4.3 Overview by Route of Administration
4.4 Marketed Drugs Profiles and Sales Forecasts

5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment
5.1 Annual Therapy Cost
5.2 Time to Pricing and Reimbursement

6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment
6.1 Phase III Pipeline Drugs
6.2 Overview by Development Stage
6.3 Overview by Molecule Type
6.4 Overview by Mechanism of Action
6.5 Overview by Route of Administration
6.6 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)
6.7 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA

7 Clinical Trials Assessment
7.1 Historical Overview
7.2 Overview by Phase
7.3 Overview by Status
7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials
7.5 Trials with Virtual Components
7.6 Geographic Overview
7.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region
7.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase
7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status
7.10 Overview by Endpoint Status
7.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity
7.12 Enrollment Data
7.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites
7.14 Top 20 Sites Globally
7.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview
7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models

8 Deals Landscape
8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region
8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances

9 Commercial Assessment
9.1 Key Market Players

10 Future Market Catalysts

11 Appendix

Source: GlobalData

