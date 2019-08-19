Narcolepsy Network Partners with Patient Advocacy Organizations to Celebrate Global Narcolepsy Awareness Day

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Narcolepsy Network, the leading nonprofit organization that is dedicated to increasing early diagnosis of narcolepsy, advocating for and supporting persons with narcolepsy and their families, and promoting critical research for treatment and a cure, has partnered with 22 national and international organizations to establish World Narcolepsy Day. This inaugural celebration, which will take place on Sunday, September 22, 2019, will raise important awareness for narcolepsy across the globe.

Narcolepsy is a sleep disorder that involves irregular patterns in Rapid Eye Movement (REM) Sleep and significant disruptions of the normal sleep/wake cycle. While the cause of narcolepsy is not completely understood, current research points to a combination of genetic and environmental factors that influence the immune system. Approximately 1 in 2,000 have been diagnosed with narcolepsy in the US.

"The public's general knowledge of narcolepsy is often limited, making the disorder misunderstood," said Eveline Honig, MD, Executive Director of Narcolepsy Network. "Patients are often misdiagnosed or wait several years to be diagnosed. Bringing awareness to the forefront will create a better understanding of this invisible disorder and will eliminate the stigma that surrounds narcolepsy."

World Narcolepsy Day is an opportunity for the narcolepsy community, including support groups, medical professionals, advocates, and others, to come together. We encourage everyone to participate in special activities on this day and use the hashtag #WorldNarcolepsyDay.

To learn more about narcolepsy or World Narcolepsy Day, visit www.narcolepsynetwork.org.

About Narcolepsy Network: Narcolepsy Network, Inc. is a national patient support organization founded in 1986. We are a nonprofit organization that relies on member dues and donations to fund our basic programs. The primary focus of the organization is to raise public awareness of narcolepsy, serve as a resource center for the narcolepsy community and for researchers, advocate for the interests for people living with narcolepsy, and assist in the formation of support groups.

