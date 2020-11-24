Narconon Europe Implements Industry-Leading Methods to Provide a Safe and Infection-Free Environment

HELSINGE, Denmark, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Narconon Europe, located in the Capital Region of Denmark, is using proven methods to sanitize the facility down to the molecular level to prevent any outbreaks. This industry-leading approach is designed to allow the centre to continue its important work of saving lives from drug and alcohol addiction while protecting the health of its clients and staff.

Decon7 is an industry-leading sanitization spray which kills over 99.999% of harmful microbes on contact.

Decon7 (D7) was originally formulated in Sandia National Laboratories with funding provided by the U.S. Department of Energy. D7, now available commercially, capitalizes on the natural cleaning power of hydrogen peroxide, penetrating and disarming toxins at a molecular level. This specialized formula eliminates pathogenic bacteria, sanitizing down to the molecular level to prevent outbreaks. (Source)

This is a safe, powerful, and versatile cleaning solution that neutralizes both biological and chemical contaminants. It is utilized in a variety of public safety applications.

At Narconon Europe, sanitization is done daily throughout the centre. Every hard surface is wiped down with the solution. A special fogging machine is used to kill any microorganisms in the air as well as in the heating and air-conditioning units. This is also used in the laundry machines so that bedsheets, towels, etc., are kept free of harmful microorganisms.

Patrizia Brunelli, the Executive Director of Narconon Europe, proudly announced, "With strict procedures in place to guard against coronavirus, Narconon Europe and its dedicated staff are keeping the centre open and illness-free. We are ensuring the program participants can safely go through the rehabilitation process and go back to their families drug-free and healthy."

Narconon Europe was established with the purpose of addressing this continent-wide crisis. The dedicated executives and staff of the centre are there to help individuals and families with this crisis. Over the past five decades, Narconon Centres and the tens of thousands of Narconon graduates have demonstrated time and again, it is possible to go through rehabilitation and be drug-free for good.

