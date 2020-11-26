Narconon Latin America Helps Community Stay Safe During Coronavirus Pandemic

TOLUCA, Mexico, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Narconon Latin America responded to a call from the government of Villa Victoria to increase public safety in the municipality during the pandemic. The center, already employing cutting-edge decontamination methods with Decon7, did not hesitate to share its successful actions with neighbors who needed help.

Originally formulated in Sandia National Laboratories through funding provided by the U.S. Department of Energy, Decon7 is a hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectant that eliminates the toughest microorganisms. It penetrates the cell walls of microorganisms and neutralizing toxins at the molecular structure. (Source)

When the municipal government of Villa Victoria reached out to the facility regarding prevention measures, Narconon Latin America responded immediately with its staff, its equipment, and its know-how. Since then, Narconon Latin America staff have frequently sanitized the municipal government facilities as well as the main avenue and public squares.

Decon7 is a safe, powerful, and versatile cleaning solution that neutralizes both biological and chemical contaminants. It is utilized in a variety of public safety applications and tackles the toughest contamination challenges, neutralizing toxic and/or deadly chemicals, bacteria, and viruses often in minutes. As such, the product is perfect for use as a municipal disinfectant.

In addition to its work with the municipality, Narconon Latin America uses the product daily to clean the center spaces. Additionally, a special fogging machine is used to kill any microorganisms in the air as well as in the heating and air-conditioning units. It is also used in the laundry machines so that bed sheets, towels, etc., are kept free of harmful microorganisms. Utmost care is taken to ensure the safety of the center's clients and staff.

The goal is to create a safe environment for Narconon students going through the rehabilitation program while at the same time taking responsibility for the local community.

Demetrio Napoleón Yáñez Amara, Director of Economic Development Agriculture and Tourism for Villa Victoria, thanked the center in an official letter on behalf of the city government, stating, "Narconon Latin America has been an important part of our community for five years. They go beyond their established mission and vision and are always attentive to see how they can help people in an integral way."

Zu Lizárraga, Executive Director of Narconon Latin America, thanked the government of Villa Victoria for this opportunity to collaborate for the benefit of the people of Villa Victoria and announced that the center stands ready to continue to help the community.

The staff and executives of Narconon Latin America are dedicated to helping individuals and their families overcome the nightmare of addiction. For over 50 years, Narconon Centers and the tens of thousands of Narconon graduates have demonstrated, time and again, it is possible to go through rehabilitation and be drug-free for good.

