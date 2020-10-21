Narconon Mexico Expanding Their Facilities to Serve Those in Need

PEDRO ESCOBEDO, Mexico, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 22 years, the first Narconon drug rehabilitation center in Mexico has helped individuals overcome addiction and find a new way of life, drug-free for good. To better serve those in need, the center expanded to new facilities located in Pedro Escobedo in the State of Querétaro, only two and a half hours from Mexico City.

New Narconon Mexico Center Facility in Pedro Escobedo, Quer?taro, Mexico

The new location is a traditional Mexican hacienda featuring a spacious open courtyard with a swimming pool, an open pavilion, and a tennis court. At its heart are the spaces dedicated to delivering true recovery and rehabilitation through the Narconon program's comprehensive step-by-step approach.

The center comfortably accommodates 23 program participants—referred to as students on the Narconon program. The withdrawal space allows new students to regain their strength and step outside the nightmare of cravings, pain, and sleepless nights. The New Life Detoxification center—replete with exercise facilities, a sauna, and a cool-down area—is designed to help students rid the body of harmful drug residuals that drive cravings. Next, the students enter the course room, where they learn communication skills and peer counseling to address addiction's mental and emotional effects and learn to be in the here and now. The final component is the life skills courses, where students learn the tools they need to live a drug-free life.

The entire facility is located within a secure compound, offering a safe and distraction-free environment where students on the Narconon program can heal from the trauma of their past and learn the needed life skills to build a better future.

Eduardo Espinal, founder and Executive Director for Narconon Mexico, is proud to be back in the State of Querétaro and stands ready with his team to help those seeking to overcome addiction. As he states, "For more than 20 years we have kept our doors open no matter what. We knew we had to keep going and keep helping. Now when I see our program graduates who have been drug-free year after year, all they can say is 'Thank you for saving my life.' And the hundreds upon hundreds of family members say, 'Thank you for saving my father, my mother, my husband and so on.' There is no better satisfaction. This makes it all worthwhile. That's why we do what we do."

Narconon Mexico—the oldest Narconon Center in Mexico—has helped countless families reclaim their loved ones from the nightmare of addiction. The dedicated and qualified staff of Narconon Mexico are there to provide safe and effective treatment. If you or anyone you know is in need of effective drug and alcohol rehabilitation, call Narconon Mexico today.

Media Contact:

Rubina Qureshi

Phone: 323.775.9292

Email: [email protected]

