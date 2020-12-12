Narconon Ojai -- Offering Real Help on GivingTuesday 2020

OJAI, Calif., Dec. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This GivingTuesday Narconon Ojai staff and supporters raised tens of thousands of dollars to support its ongoing prevention efforts and to raise community awareness of the growing addiction crisis.

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. (Source)

This year Facebook generously offered to match all donations to nonprofits on its platform dollar-to-dollar for the first 7 million dollars raised. The donations were collected on Facebook's platform utilizing its donation tools for nonprofits. This allows nonprofits to connect with their supporters, share success stories, and collaborate on a truly international level.

Since its inception, Narconon Ojai has closely worked with government and community leaders in Ventura County. They have helped educate and empower over a thousand youths to help them understand the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol, not only for them, but also for their community. Its prevention program provides a public service to the community where the residential treatment center is located.

The facility, situated on a 43-acre secluded property with a hilltop-360-degree panoramic view that stretches from the Ojai Valley to the Pacific Ocean, provides an ideal setting for those who need to step out of the high-pressure intensity of their daily lives and addiction into a space created for them to regain their self worth and dignity.

In addition, Narconon Ojai has sponsored The Addiction Podcast (Point of No Return). This weekly podcast raises awareness on one of the toughest issues an individual or a family has to face—drug and alcohol addiction—and creates a safe space where individuals can share their personal stories of struggle and redemption.

Fabian Padro, the Executive Director of Narconon Ojai, was especially thankful for the support of their community efforts. "Having Narconon Ojai join together with our supporters around the world to allow us this opportunity to receive a matching gift from Facebook made this a very blessed GivingTuesday. We understand the importance of prevention and raising awareness. We are putting the spotlight on the taboo subject of addiction during this holiday season," stated Padro.

Narconon Ojai staff are committed to creating a safe and nurturing environment where every program participant can regain their strength and make a new beginning. Each client receives personalized care with attention to their specific situation and life skills they need to start anew. The goal is a drug free, life for good.

