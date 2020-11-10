Narconon Suncoast Marks Its 5-Year Anniversary With a Socially Distanced Celebration

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past five years, Narconon Suncoast has had the good fortune of working with some wonderful allies in the battle to rescue individuals from the terrible effects of addiction. Speakers at its grand opening included Jay Polglaze, then Vice Mayor of Clearwater; Kathleen Peters, the then Florida State Representative and the current member of the Pinellas County Board of Commissioners; the Honorable Chris Latvala, Florida State Representative; and Bob Dillinger, public defender for Florida's Sixth Judicial District.

Narconon Suncoast staff celebrates five years of saving lives.

In 2018, Narconon Suncoast earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, further solidifying its position as providing high-quality drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

In a letter to the facility commemorating the anniversary, Kathleen Peters, Pinellas County Commissioner, writes, "With the support of organizations such as Narconon Suncoast, I hope that our community can continue to aid those who can't help themselves as a result of their addiction. With gratitude, I thank you for all your hard work and congratulations to all who are now leading drug-free lives."

Drug addiction is not just a problem for Pinellas County or Florida State. While Florida saw a shocking 4,698 deaths in 2018, in 2019, the United States saw 71,999 drug overdose deaths across the nation, and 2020 is expected to be much worse. Each of these deaths represents not just a life lost, but families torn apart and communities rife with uncertainties and despair.

In response to this crisis, the Narconon program takes an individual from the debilitating emotional and physical pain of addiction and withdrawals to being a happy, healthy and productive member of society.

Amos, a successful Narconon Suncoast graduate, had this to say: "If it wasn't for this place, if it wasn't for this program, if it wasn't for this staff here, I don't know where I would be today. I owe a lot to everybody here. Everybody involved, and everybody connected to Narconon Suncoast. I am excited about my future. Excited about where my life is going from this point. And I owe it all to Narconon Suncoast."

Amos' words are reflected in countless stories told by Narconon program graduates in centers the world over. These real-life success stories are clear evidence of the workability of the Narconon program.

We close with a special message from the staff and graduates of Narconon Suncoast.

Narconon Suncoast is licensed to provide drug and alcohol treatment by the state of Florida. The 35,000-square-foot facility is situated on 7.5 acres of serene, wooded grounds is a perfect location for rehabilitation.

