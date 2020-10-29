Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe Offers a Brand-New Plant-Based Italian Combo

NAUGATUCK, Conn., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe continues to adapt to their customers' needs and find success with their famous grinders. When the Nardelli Brothers first bought their store in 1920, they sold fruits and vegetables but soon began offering these sandwiches. Their expertise in making grinders quickly earned them the title of "The Grinder Kings of Waterbury," and 15 franchised and corporate locations in CT to date. In the spirit of growth and innovation, they have added plant-based grinders to their menu.

Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe, which has built a reputation among locals for their friendly service and spectacular sandwiches, has been family-owned for generations since its conception. They win CT Magazine's reader poll award for Best Grinder year after year, most likely because their devoted, loyal fans are always able to satisfy their hunger with specialties from the ever-adapting menu. The addition of this new sandwich in October coincides with world vegetarian month, and they are happy to be able to offer a new selection to their meat-free clientele or just looking to try something new.

After a sampling in Naugatuck gained rave reviews from customers, the Nardelli's prepared to fill orders for the grinder immediately. The sandwich is a plant-based alternative to their traditional World-Famous Italian Combo. This version is made with plant-based carpaccio and prosciutto artisanal deli slices, which are imported directly from Italy. This is topped off with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, olives, hot sauce, and their Classic MixTM. If you're looking to order a vegan version of the grinder, ask for it on a wrap (they're all vegan), with no cheese or mayo, and with brown mustard or oil and vinegar. It's now available for purchase at all fifteen Nardelli's locations in the State of Conn.

For more information on the Plant-Based Italian Combo, contact Marco Nardelli at (203) 217-2469, Anthony Nardelli at (203) 206-7654, or Diane Troiano at (203) 232-5188, or visit https://nardellis.com/.

About Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe: Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe, which was established in 1920, pleases guests with salads, grinder sandwiches, and various traditional Italian favorites in a fast-casual restaurant. The business has been in the family for three generations, spanning 100 years. To learn more about Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe and select a location, visit their website at https://nardellis.com/ .

