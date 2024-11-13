NAREB RELEASES 2024 STATE OF HOUSING IN BLACK AMERICA REPORT AT BLACK WEALTH SUMMIT IN ATLANTA, UNDERSCORING THE URGENT NEED TO ADDRESS THE DECLINING BLACK HOMEOWNERSHIP RATES

MEDIA ADVISORY FOR ATLANTA FOR FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2024

Featuring a lineup of influential figures, including Acting HUD Secretary Adrianne Todman, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, State Representative Billy Mitchell, State Senator Gail Davenport, financial services industry executives, and lenders, the event at Clark Atlanta University promises to deliver invaluable insights and perspectives.

WHAT:

NAREB is set to unveil its 2024 State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) report, a comprehensive study that uncovers concerning trends in Black homeownership. The report reveals that the two promising demographics for African American homebuying - Black female-headed households and millennials - experienced a decline in home sales in 2023. The meticulously researched report, packed with facts, statistics, and analysis, cites persistent barriers to Black homeownership. Only 45.7% of Black households were homeowners in 2023, a stark contrast to the 74.3% among Whites and a significant drop from a peak of 49% in 2004. (Media, please contact Michael K. Frisby at [email protected] or 202-625-4328 for a copy of the 2024 SHIBA report). A panel of industry stakeholders will discuss programs and initiatives that can bolster Black home ownership, and local mayors will discuss ways in which the public sector can help increase Black home ownership. There will also be a fireside chat on Black homeownership and wealth with CNN's Barkari Sellers, NAREB President Courtney Johnson Rose, and Jim Carr, the author of SHIBA and Appraisal Bias reports. Dr. Rose and Carr preside over a session with stakeholders on moving Black homeownership forward.

WHO:

Acting HUD Secretary Adrianne Todman

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

State Rep. Billy Mitchell , District 88, Minority Caucus Chairman

Minority Caucus Chairman State Senator Gail Davenport , Georgia State Senate , 44th district

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose , National President of NAREB

Barkari Sellers, CNN Correspondent and Civil Rights Attorney

Sam Noel , Freddie Mac Affordable Lending Manager

Camilo Escalante , Executive Director of Diverse Segments at Rate

Marcus Brown , NAREB Director and Black Summit Chair, Birmingham

James Carr , author SHIBA report

Terri P. Copeland , NAREB Black Summit Chair, Atlanta

Ashley Thomas, III , NAREB 1st Vice President

Danny Felton , NAREB 2nd Vice President

Ewunike N. Brady , Wells Fargo Head of Home Lending African American Segment

Dr. Evelyn Wynn-Dixon , Mayor of Riverdale, GA

Jazzmin Cobble , Mayor of Stonecrest, GA

Edward Johnson , Mayor of Fayetteville, GA

Anthony Ford , Mayor of Stockbridge, GA

Michael Owens , Mayor of Mableton, GA

WHERE:

Clark Atlanta University

Student Center – Corner of Atlanta Student Movement Street and Fair St., 30314

2nd Floor – Junita P Baranco Multipurpose Room

WHEN:

8 AM – 5 PM

Media Contact:

Michael K. Frisby, [email protected]/202-625-4328

