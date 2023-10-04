NAREB's 60-CITY, BLACK WEALTH TOUR BEGINS IN HOUSTON WITH A COMMUNITY WEALTH BUILDING DAY

News provided by

NAREB

04 Oct, 2023, 11:09 ET

Free workshops, youth activities, housing counselors, one-on-one sessions, and more at festivities designed to help Black families build intergenerational wealth   

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:

  • Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Honorary Chair of Houston Wealth Building Day
  • Felicia Guidry, President Houston chapter NAREB chapter
  • Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, Houston developer, and NAREB National President
  • Rodney Elis, Harris County Commissioner
  • Martha Castex-Tatum, Vice Mayor Pro-Tem

WHAT:  
The time for action on Black Wealth is now! NAREB is working with the African American Mayors Association and the National Bar Association to present the Houston stop on the Building Black Wealth Tour. Over the next two years, the tour will include more than 60 cities as NAREB organizes classes, workshops, and one-on-one counseling to advise families on homebuying, investing, and careers in real estate. There is also a course on heir's property, educating people on how to properly pass along real estate and protect themselves from gentrification. Why is this needed?  The Federal Reserve says, on average, Black families own about 24 cents for every $1 of White family wealth. Homeownership, a critical component of Black wealth, declined for Blacks nearly every quarter since the pandemic, leaving Blacks with the lowest percentage of homeowners in America.  Yet, the NAREB State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) report says there are more than two million mortgage-ready Black Americans. These families and individuals have the credit and income to qualify for a home mortgage. The NAREB Building Black Wealth Tour will go to communities nationwide, find these consumers, educate them, and inspire them to build wealth. Over the past 76 years, NAREB has been the voice of Black real estate, unrelenting in our pursuit of democracy in housing for our community and increasing Black home ownership. Systematic racism has plagued our communities and impeded our ability to gain wealth, but we can overcome these challenges by working strategically and together. Learn more about the tour at www.narebblackwealthtour.com

WHERE:
The Power Center, 12401 S. Post Oak Rd. Houston, TX 77045

WHEN :
10 AM3 PM (Doors open at 9:15 am)

Media Contact:
Michael K. Frisby,  [email protected]/202-625-4328

SOURCE NAREB

Also from this source

STATEMENT BY THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS PRESIDENT COURTNEY JOHNSON ROSE

THE INAUGURAL 'NAREB TOP 100 AWARDS' WILL RECOGNIZE THE BEST BLACK REAL ESTATE AGENTS AND TEAMS IN THE U.S.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.