NAREIM Launches Search for New CEO

SHREWSBURY, N.J., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAREIM™ (the National Association of Real Estate Investment Managers™) has announced the launch of its search for a new Chief Executive Officer and Ferguson Partners, a global talent management firm focused on the real assets sector, has been retained to conduct the search.

Zoe Hughes, the organization's current CEO, is stepping down after more than six years after being appointed as CEO/President of the Pension Real Estate Association (PREA).

Under Hughes' leadership, NAREIM grew to represent more than 105 members with $3.4 trillion in gross assets under management.

"The Board of Directors and I are tremendously grateful to Zoe for her leadership and building NAREIM to what it is today," said Kristin Renaudin, CFO of Stockbridge Capital Group and Chair of the NAREIM Board of Directors.

"NAREIM is now an unparalleled community where real estate investment managers come together to challenge the status quo, share openly and in a transparent manner the true issues facing their businesses and enterprises. We are excited about the future opportunities that lie ahead for NAREIM, not least given this pivotal moment for the industry."

Bob Mayes and Graham Beatty, who are leading the search for Ferguson Partners, said the search for a new CEO was an opportunity to "continue making a difference, as real estate investment management firms position themselves to drive superior investor returns."

Renaudin emphasized the significant responsibilities awaiting the next CEO. "The next CEO will have the opportunity to build on NAREIM's strong foundation while steering the organization through an era of change," she said.

The CEO role involves leading strategic initiatives, delivering industry-leading programs and research, and fostering meaningful engagement across the NAREIM membership.

Key responsibilities include overseeing NAREIM's long-term strategy and delivery of annual programs, which feature 10+ in-person meetings and signature research initiatives like the NAREIM Compensation Survey, NAREIM Global Management Survey and Global Real Estate DEI Survey.

The NAREIM Board of Directors is seeking a visionary leader who will guide the organization into its next chapter, enhance member value and advance its position as an industry leader.

About NAREIM and the role:

NAREIM™ is a 501c(6) industry association focused on the business and organizational strategies for the real estate investment management industry.

The CEO will serve as the primary strategic, operational and public-facing leader of the association. The CEO will work closely with the Board of Directors and member firms to advance NAREIM's mission of helping members fully share business and organization strategies and research. They will drive NAREIM's initiatives, manage its day-to-day operations and build strong industry partnerships to further the real estate investment management profession.

Key responsibilities include strategic leadership & vision, membership engagement & growth, operational management, program development & delivery, marketing & brand stewardship and industry relations. NAREIM is looking for a visionary and strategic leader, with a passion for advancing the real estate investment management profession.

Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter detailing their qualifications and experience relevant to this position. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled. NAREIM is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences.

